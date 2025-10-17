Cheese products recalled due to possible presence of Listeria

Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries

New Zealand Food Safety is supporting food importer Goodfood Group Limited in its recall of Food Snob and Mon Ami brand French Brie and Camembert cheeses due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

All batches and all dates up to and including ‘Best Before’ date of 22 September 2025 are affected by this recall and includes the following products:

Food Snob brand Classic French Brie 125g.

Food Snob brand Classic French Brie 200g.

Food Snob brand Classic French Camembert 125g.

Food Snob brand Classic French Camembert 200g.

Mon Ami brand Double Cream French Brie Petit 125g.

Mon Ami brand Mild & Creamy French Camembert Petit 125g.

Up-to-date details of products affected by the recall, including photographs, are available on our food recall page:

Food Snob and Mon Ami brand French Cheeses

“The concern with this product is that it may contain Listeria, a foodborne bacterium that can make you sick,” says New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle.

“Listeriosis infection can be serious among vulnerable groups, such as pregnant people and their unborn babies, newborns, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

“Listeria differs to other harmful bacteria in that it can grow at refrigerator temperatures, so you have to be very careful about the foods you eat, or provide to others, if you or they are in a vulnerable group.

“It is particularly dangerous during pregnancy because it can cause miscarriage, premature labour or stillbirth, and infection in the new-born baby.”

This product should not be eaten. It can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund. Should you be unable to do this, throw it out.

Infection in healthy adults is unlikely to be severe, at most causing mild diarrhoea and flu-like symptoms within a few days of eating contaminated food. For those in the vulnerable groups, it usually takes 2 to 3 weeks – or even longer – before symptoms appear.

If you have consumed any of these products and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.

The recalled products are being removed from shelves at retail outlets and supermarkets throughout New Zealand.

The products were made in France and have not been re-exported.

The overseas manufacturer and distributer have initiated a recall. New Zealand Food Safety has not received any notification of associated illness.

For further information and general enquiries, call MPI on 0800 008 333 or email info@mpi.govt.nz

For media enquiries, contact the media team on 029 894 0328.

