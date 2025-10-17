Ascott Expands European Footprint with Seven New Signings in Vienna and Seville

Source: Media Outreach

Five new Vienna properties more than double Ascott’s portfolio in the city

Somerset and lyf debut in Seville as part of landmark Lagoon City resort development

lyf Gambetta Paris opens, becoming the third operational lyf in Europe as the brand grows to eight properties continent-wide

The Unlimited Collection enters Europe with three distinctive properties offering culturally immersive stays in Edinburgh, Dublin and Leicester

SINGAPORE & PARIS, FRANCE – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 October 2025 – The Ascott Limited (Ascott), the wholly owned lodging business unit of CapitaLand Investment (CLI), has signed seven new properties through franchise and management agreements totalling nearly 1,100 units across Vienna and Seville, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing European expansion. These additions will expand Ascott’s European portfolio to 64 properties with nearly 8,500 units across 26 cities in 10 countries, including both operational and pipeline properties. Globally, Ascott’s portfolio now totals over 1,000 properties with over 175,000 units.

The Ascott Limited has strengthened its partnership with VIE Trust Real Estate Group by signing five new properties in Vienna. This milestone adds over 750 units across multiple Ascott brands to its growing portfolio in the Austrian capital.

The signings were announced at the official opening of lyf Gambetta Paris, Ascott’s first lyf property in France. Following a successful soft launch, the property has generated positive guest feedback and built an engaged community, demonstrating the rising appeal of the experience-led social living brand, now with eight properties across Europe, both operational and in development. The opening builds on strong operational momentum across Ascott’s European portfolio, with three properties under The Unlimited Collection brand launched in recent months and four lyf openings coming next year.

Mr Kevin Goh, Chief Executive Officer, Ascott, said: “Europe is a cornerstone of Ascott’s global growth strategy, offering a resilient, high-yield market underpinned by strong tourism fundamentals and fragmented supply, where a significant portion of quality assets remain unbranded. Our expansion in Vienna, entry into Seville and growing lyf and The Unlimited Collection presence in Europe reflect the increasing demand from property owners and investors for trusted operators with global scale, proven brand architecture and robust distribution capabilities. By deepening Ascott’s asset-light model in Europe through franchise and management agreements, we are scaling efficiently while building long-term brand equity across one of the world’s most attractive hospitality markets.”

Expanding through Strategic Partnerships in Vienna and Seville

The five new signings in Vienna deepen Ascott’s partnership with property developer VIE Trust Real Estate Group, with whom it already partners on three properties: Citadines South Vienna, lyf Schönbrunn Vienna and Somerset Schönbrunn Vienna. They will add 750 units across various brands to Ascott’s portfolio in Vienna, including a second lyf-branded property opening by end-2026. Located in the city’s 15th district, the upcoming 150-unit lyf property is conveniently adjacent to the train station offering connections to major international and regional destinations, with seamless access to a shopping centre. These additions will bring Ascott’s Vienna portfolio to nine properties totalling nearly 1,400 units, strengthening its position as one of the city’s leading international hospitality operators.

Meanwhile, the two Seville signings extend Ascott’s partnership with real estate developer Forty Management SA, with whom it is also managing a project under The Crest Collection in Bucharest. The two properties – a 250-unit lyf and a 120-unit Somerset – will be part of the 12.5-hectare mixed-use mega project Lagoon City Seville anchored by an 18,000-square-metre man-made crystalline lagoon surrounded by beaches. Located just 10 minutes from Seville’s city centre in an affluent area and adjacent to an 18-hole golf course, the resort development addresses the city’s lack of coastal access despite its hot, dry climate. Besides the lyf and Somerset properties managed by Ascott, the resort development will include residential apartments and villas, a convention centre and many recreational amenities, restaurants and bars. Scheduled to open at the end of 2028, the two Seville properties mark Ascott’s first beachside resort project in Europe and will expand the company’s Spanish portfolio from a single property in Barcelona (Citadines Ramblas Barcelona) to three properties with over 500 units.

Mr Lee Ngor Houai, Chief Operating Officer, Europe, Middle East, Africa, South Asia and China, Ascott, said: “The momentum across our European portfolio reflects a disciplined expansion strategy focused on destinations where quality accommodation meets authentic demand. From lyf’s experience-led social living spaces to The Unlimited Collection’s culturally rooted hotels and our established Citadines, Somerset and The Crest Collection brands, each has a clear identity yet remains adaptable across formats and traveller segments. Our multi-typology brand strategy enables us to deploy brands across diverse formats, from urban centres to resort destinations, expanding our reach while maintaining brand integrity. Whether in gateway cities or emerging leisure destinations, we remain committed to creating stay experiences that connect guests meaningfully to the places and communities they visit.”

lyf Brand Gains Momentum Across Europe

lyf Gambetta Paris celebrated its official opening on 16 October 2025, marking the brand’s French debut. Located in the Gambetta neighbourhood of the 20th arrondissement, the 140-unit property is the third lyf property to open in Europe, following lyf East Frankfurt and lyf Schönbrunn Vienna. Since its soft launch in June 2025, lyf Gambetta Paris has cultivated a vibrant guest community with curated weekly community events. The property features lyf’s signature social spaces including the Connect coworking area, Bond shared kitchen, Burn social gym, and the All Together villa with a private garden that accommodates up to six guests. The transformation of this former early 20th-century printing house into a vibrant social living hub is complemented by partnerships with neighbourhood artisans and businesses that connect guests with authentic Parisian culture.

Located in the vibrant Gambetta neighbourhood of Paris’ 20th arrondissement, lyf Gambetta Paris is the first lyf-branded property to launch in France and the third to open in Europe.

Building on this momentum, Ascott will open four lyf properties in 2026 – a second property in Vienna and three in the UK. lyf Chelsea London, slated to open in 2Q 2026, will transform the existing 232-unit Stamford Bridge Hotel London within the grounds of Chelsea Football Club. Located just five minutes from Fulham Broadway station with access to Central London’s West End, museums and shopping districts, the property will reimagine existing dining and social spaces into vibrant community hubs. Through Ascott’s partnership as Chelsea FC’s Official Hotels Partner, the property will give fans and Ascott Star Rewards members unprecedented access to the club’s world, creating an immersive experience within one of football’s most storied venues. lyf will then expand to Manchester and Glasgow in the later part of 2026, establishing the brand’s presence across some of the UK’s most dynamic urban centres.

The Unlimited Collection Debuts in Europe

Complementing lyf’s growth, Ascott is also building The Unlimited Collection across Europe. Following a brand refresh in August 2024, The Unlimited Collection has entered Europe with three distinctive properties in culturally rich destinations. Mount Royal Hotel Edinburgh by The Unlimited Collection, located on Edinburgh’s renowned Princes Street, became the first addition in September 2024. Offering 169 rooms and stunning views of Edinburgh Castle, the hotel seamlessly weaves the Scottish capital’s storied literary and whisky heritage throughout the guest experience.

Located on Edinburgh’s iconic Princes Street, Mount Royal Hotel Edinburgh by The Unlimited Collection offers 169 rooms, many with stunning views of Edinburgh Castle.

In August 2025, the 136-room Temple Bar Hotel Dublin by The Unlimited Collection on Dublin’s Fleet Street joined the brand, immersing guests in the city’s legendary music scene through its iconic Buskers Bar – featuring live contemporary music daily and cocktail-making classes – and the award-winning Buskers on the Ball sports bar. The hotel sits amid the Temple Bar district’s cobbled streets, galleries and vibrant pub culture, with easy access to landmarks like Dublin Castle and the National Gallery of Ireland.

Temple Bar Hotel Dublin by The Unlimited Collection immerses guests in Dublin’s legendary music scene with its iconic Buskers Bar (pictured), offering live contemporary music and cocktail-making classes. Guests can also enjoy the award-winning Buskers on the Ball sports bar for a lively experience.

Coming next, The Grand Hotel Leicester by The Unlimited Collection is scheduled to reopen before end-2025 with 104 individually designed rooms following a transformation that honours the historic property’s Art Deco grandeur and theatrical legacy. As the only hotel built in the 1900s remaining in Leicester, the property features the city’s largest historic ballroom, The Kings Hall, which once hosted His Majesty The King, the Queen Mother and Winston Churchill, and can accommodate up to 300 guests. From the theatrical Grand Hour cocktail ritual to the Leicester Grand Tea blending local tradition with global flavours, the hotel’s dining experiences celebrate heritage and cultural fusion.

Ascott Continues European Portfolio Rejuvenation

In parallel with new openings, Ascott is actively upgrading its existing properties to ensure long-term competitiveness across key European markets. Following renovations of Citadines Les Halles Paris, Citadines Holborn-Covent Garden London, Citadines Kurfürstendamm Berlin and La Clef Tour Eiffel Paris by The Crest Collection in 2024, Citadines République Paris will complete its transformation in 4Q 2025. Renovations of Citadines Part-Dieu Lyon and Citadines Bastille Gare de Lyon Paris will commence in 4Q 2025.

