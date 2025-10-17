Aoraki Salmon’s outstanding quality, sustainability, and innovative problem-solving hit the sweet spot to take out Primary Sector Award

Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries

Aoraki Salmon topped a distinguished field of finalists to win the Primary Sector Award at the 2025 New Zealand Food Awards in Palmerston North last night (Thursday 16 October) for their cold smoked salmon – blackcurrant with Kāmahi honey.

Aoraki’s cold smoked salmon product is a result of a unique curing process using all New Zealand-made ingredients that achieves flavour infusion and food safety – without heat treatment – expanding the boundaries of the cold smoking science.

“Blackcurrant with Kāmahi honey cold smoked salmon hits the sweet spot of quality, sustainability, and innovative problem-solving to produce a smoked product without heat treatment,” says Vincent Arbuckle, deputy director-general of New Zealand Food Safety.

Mr Arbuckle said the range and calibre of entries in the Primary Sector category this year reflects New Zealand’s thriving food and fibre sector and its constant innovation.

The other finalists were Airborne Honey (Mānuka honey MGO 300+), Gut Comfort (Prebiotic kiwifruit powder), Kiwi Sorbet (Red & Green), Mitchells Nutrition (Beef tallow), and Mīti (Smokey kānuka and honey beef bites).

“The finalists all showcase the strong commitment to quality without compromising on safety that underpins New Zealand’s food production sector,” Mr Arbuckle said. “These values continue to drive innovation and excellence across the industry.”

The New Zealand Food Awards are held annually by Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa Massey University to celebrate food and beverage excellence and innovation in Aotearoa.

New Zealand Food Awards

New Zealand Food Safety has been involved with the awards for more than 20 years, and has been a sponsor since 2008.

Fonterra Co-operative’s Easy Bakery Cream took out the 2025 Supreme Award.

For further information and general enquiries, call MPI on 0800 008 333 or email info@mpi.govt.nz

For media enquiries, contact the media team on 029 894 0328.

MIL OSI