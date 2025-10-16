Statement on the passing of Rt Hon Jim Bolger

Source: New Zealand Government

It is with deep sadness that I acknowledge the passing of The Right Honourable Jim Bolger ONZ PC, former Prime Minister of New Zealand.

Jim Bolger was a towering figure in New Zealand’s political life – a leader of conviction, a reformer of consequence, and a servant of the people whose legacy has shaped our nation in profound and lasting ways.

Born in Taranaki to Irish immigrant parents, his early life on a dairy farm instilled in him the values of hard work, resilience, and quiet determination. These qualities would go on to define both his character and his leadership.

Elected to Parliament in 1972, he served our country across more than three decades with dignity and a deep sense of public duty. As Prime Minister from 1990 to 1997, he led New Zealand through a time of significant change – modernising the economy, forging stronger relations with our international partners, and helping to shape the MMP electoral system that continues to serve our democracy today.

While his government was sometimes tested by the scale and pace of reform, he never wavered in his belief that the role of leadership was to prepare a better future, not merely manage the present.

Beyond politics, he continued to contribute to national life, most notably as our Ambassador to the United States, Chancellor of the University of Waikato and as Chair of NZ Post and Kiwibank.

To those who worked alongside him, he was a principled and formidable colleague. To his political opponents, he was a worthy adversary who never allowed disagreement to become personal. And to New Zealand, he was a leader who believed in the strength of our democracy, the promise of fairness, and the dignity of service.

On behalf of the Government and people of New Zealand, I extend our deepest condolences to Mr Bolger’s wife Joan, his children and grandchildren, and all those who knew and loved him.

Jim Bolger served with integrity and purpose. He leaves behind a legacy that will be studied, debated, and respected for generations.

Haere atu rā, e te rangatira. Moe mai rā i te rangimārie.

Farewell, great leader. Rest now in peace.

