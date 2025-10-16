Seven new Police Patrol Dog Teams celebrate graduation today

Source: New Zealand Police

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers welcomed seven new Patrol Dog Teams during their graduation at the Police Dog Training Centre (DTC) in Trentham, Upper Hutt today.

The teams celebrated the occasion in a ceremony hosted by New Zealand Police in front of whānau and friends, and members of the Police Executive.

Commissioner Chambers acknowledged the celebration of fine police officers and dogs, and the achievement of graduation, marking the end of weeks of demanding training, perseverance and patience to become an operational team.

“It is wonderful to see you taking the next step and achieving your goals in your policing careers.

“To family and friends, it is wonderful to have you here and for your support of your handlers. They rely on the support you provide.”

It was the first patrol dog graduation for Superintendent Sam Keats as Director of the Royal New Zealand Police College, where he called on the handlers to rise to the challenge of being a handler.

“For our frontline you represent confidence, they feel more courageous when you are beside them.

“You lift, you build, and you give strength and confidence to others”

Four of the seven graduates are first-time dog handlers, with the patrol dog teams heading to Northland, Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Central, Tasman, and Canterbury Districts.

Constable Levi Bent is heading back to Bay of Plenty with Police Dog ‘Zig’. “Growing up on a dairy farm and working with farm dogs made me want to become a handler. I saw the success the dog section had in policing and that was something I wanted to be a part of.

“I like the fact we can harness the energy of these dogs that have amazing abilities and put it into a context where it helps our communities and keeps people safe. Zig likes the fact he gets a chicken nugget or two as an after-shift snack.”

Tasman bound Senior Constable Dan Waluszewski with Police Dog ‘Banksy’ says, “I was a professional cyclist, and being a dog handler is like cycling, not everything goes right, but you overcome challenges and build resilience.

“Banksy is my fourth operational dog, and every single one of them has been different. Dogs are a representation of a person and have different personalities, Banksy is my cheekiest and loudest.”

Inspector Todd Southall, National Coordinator Police Dogs, says “To all seven handlers, you can be very proud of your achievements and the fact you and your dog are graduating today.”

Inspector Todd Southall also acknowledged the team behind the scenes, who make the section successful and ensure the handlers and dogs are frontline ready.

“Our leaders, district trainers, and our DTC trainers and kennels, they are all part of helping get these handlers and dogs hit the road running on day one.”

