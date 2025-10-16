Minister to US for defence, security meetings

Source: New Zealand Government

Defence, GCSB and NZSIS Minister Judith Collins will this week travel to Washington DC to attend a range of defence and security meetings.

“In a complex and deteriorating global environment, defence diplomacy that strengthens relationships and responds to new and emerging threats has never been more important,” Ms Collins says.

While in Washington Ms Collins will meet with a number of counterparts, including Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Secretary for Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

“I look forward to meeting with my US counterparts to share perspectives on the uncertain geostrategic environment we face, and to discussing how we might further bolster our long-standing defence and security partnership, including in pursuit of a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

“As New Zealand focuses on building a more combat capable defence force, with enhanced lethality and interoperability, it is important we discuss potential opportunities for closer collaboration with one of our closest partners.”

