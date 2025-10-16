Man arrested after ‘unpredictable’ incident in Tauranga

Source: New Zealand Police

A serious incident in Tauranga this morning involving an armed, fleeing driver has ended with the arrest of a 36-year-old man.

Nobody was seriously hurt, but the incident was highly visible as Police tracked a suspect from Bethlehem to central Tauranga, about 15km away.

Police were first called to a Sabana Place address about 8.10am, after a person reported a relative being shot at by an individual, said Bay of Plenty District Commander Superintendent Tim Anderson.

“While officers were responding, the suspect left the scene in a white ute and began driving towards Cameron Road, where officers spotted the vehicle and kept watch while plans were put in place to safely stop it.”

Superintendent Anderson says the vehicle fled when Police signalled for it to stop but a short pursuit was abandoned when the driving behaviour deteriorated.

“CCTV cameras were used to track the car and get units in place to spike it without increasing the risk to the public or Police. An officer was able to spike the tyres on The Strand, and the rubber finally gave way while the vehicle was being driven erratically near Tauranga Police Station.”

The driver exited the vehicle holding a firearm, and Police immediately challenged him and unsuccessfully appealed for him to put the weapon down. Officers used non-lethal sponge rounds and a Taser to end the incident.

The man was taken into custody at about 8.40am and received medical attention for minor injuries. Cordons were briefly in place at Monmouth Street and Sabana Place but both roads have now been reopened. Scene examinations are ongoing at Sabana Place, where there will be an increased Police presence.

“I’m proud of the efforts of the officers involved. They were faced with an unpredictable and dangerous situation and resolved it quickly, without anyone being seriously injured,” Superintendent Anderson said. “Given the nature of what occurred, we are offering support to the victims and staff involved.

“We want to assure the community there is no ongoing threat, and we are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.”

A 36-year-old Tauranga man has been charged with firearms and driving offences. He is due to appear in the Tauranga District Court on Tuesday.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the events, or who has dashcam of the incident. Please contact Police online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “update report”, or by calling 105. Please reference the number P064138790.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

