Galaxy Macau Presents Tatler Off Menu; Returns with a Stellar Line-up of Chefs to Illuminate Macau as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy

Macau’s cornerstone culinary event brings the region’s top talents to Galaxy Macau from November 14 to 15 with early-bird ticketing by October 26.
This year’s event features an unprecedented tasting journey across three sessions: dinner on the first day, followed by lunch and dinner on the second. Inspired by the elements of Ocean, Sky, and Land, the menu will weave together flavours, textures, ingredients, and atmospheres drawn from each dimension.
At this year’s gala – a cornerstone gastronomic event across the region since its inaugural edition in 2023 – guests can expect bold, imaginative and exquisite creations by 11 remarkable culinary masters across the region.
Leading the “Ocean” category are Chef Masaaki Miyakawa from three-Michelin-starred Sushi Miyakawa (Hokkaido); Chef Jingye Xu from two-Michelin-starred 102 House (Shanghai); and Chef Aditya Muskita from ESA (Jakarta), a Tatler Best Indonesia winner. The “Sky” themed segment features Chef Chek Keong Chan from two-Michelin-starred Feng Wei Ju (StarWorld Hotel, Macau); Chef Varun Totlani from Masque (Mumbai), ranked #19 on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants; and Chef Min-Chul Kang from one-Michelin-starred KANG MINCHUL Restaurant (Seoul). For “Land”, banner includes Chef Hiroyasu Kawate from two-Michelin-starred Florilège (Tokyo); Chef Vicky Cheng from one-Michelin-starred VEA (Hong Kong); and Chef Marino D’Antonio from one-Michelin-starred 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau (Macau). The Pastry showcase is led by Chef Fabrizio Fiorani of Zucchero X Fabrizio Fiorani (Rome), recognised as “Asia’s Best Pastry Chef” by The World’s 50 Best, and Chef Lok Hin Yam of StarWorld Hotel, Galaxy Macau and Broadway Macau (Macau), awarded “Best Pastry Chef” by Tatler Best Hong Kong & Macau.
Helming the cocktail counter will be Billy Choi, the head bartender of Pony & Plume, the latest by-invitation only whiskey bar and divan at Galaxy Macau, and guest mixologists Ajit Gurung from The Savoury Project (Hong Kong), ranked number 32 on the Asia’s 50 Best Bars list.
Renowned DJ and live entertainers will be invited to tune up the vibes, leading to an even more unforgettable Galaxy Macau Presents Tatler Off Menu.
Galaxy Macau Presents Tatler Off Menu promises to be the gastronomic highlight of the year, where guests will be captivated by the creativity of the culinary world’s brightest stars, who will take the stage in Macau, a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, for one thrilling weekend only.
Galaxy Macau™ Presents Tatler Off Menu
|Date
|November 14, 2025 (Friday) | 18:30 – 22:30
November 15, 2025 (Saturday) | 12:00 – 15:00 / 18:30 – 22:30
|Venue
|Cabana – 2/F, Galaxy Macau
|Price
|Early Bird: Tickets purchased on or before October 26 enjoy 20% off
|Special Package for 2 pax – MOP3,376 (Early Bird: MOP 2,701)
Special Package for 4 pax – MOP6,752 (Early Bird: MOP 5,402)
Special Package for 6 pax – MOP10,128 (Early Bird: MOP 8,103)
Inclusive of:
*Seating will be assigned by staff
|Cabana VIP Package for 8
8 pax – MOP13,504 (Early Bird: MOP 10,804)
Inclusive of:
|Ticketing
|https://www.galaxymacau.com/WOcvYHhsOw/
