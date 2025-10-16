Aryaka Launches New Channel Program, Bringing Simplicity and Scalability to Partner Ecosystem

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 October 2025 – Aryaka, the leader in and first to deliver Unified SASE as a Service, today announced the launch of a revamped channel program. The new Aryaka Parter Program delivers added simplicity, support, and structure to Aryaka’s growing Distributor and VAR ecosystem, ensuring that partners have the tools and resources to build their businesses around Aryaka solutions. The move is another significant channel milestone for Aryaka: It comes after Aryaka signed more than 30 major partners in the EMEA and APAC regions in 2025. In addition, the company has announced that Micheal McCollough, Mimecast Senior Vice President of Channels and Alliances, has joined Aryaka as a strategic advisor.

“Aryaka has always been a channel-driven company. Now, we’re doubling down on our commitment to building strong partnerships while providing the highest level of service to our joint customers,” said Nick Alagna, Vice President of Global Channels at Aryaka. “In a world transformed by AI and hybrid cloud adoption, enterprises face a growing need for secure networking. With incentives, deal sharing, improved training, simplified onboarding, and additional marketing resources, Aryaka’s partners will help us seize this opportunity.”

The new Aryaka Partner Program is structured to reward productive partners, encouraging proactive and collaborative selling. It introduces advanced programs and resources for onboarding, enablement, and demand generation to drive joint accountability.

Key features include:

A new tiered model offering incentive driven discounts, joint Go-To-Market planning and lead generation, and formal certification and enablement programs.

Formalized Market Development Funds and lucrative Sales Performance Incentive Funds to accelerate partner demand generation and incentivize channel sales teams.

Newly designed onboarding to help partners get to market faster and provide resources and services that deliver more value to our joint customers.

“Aryaka understands that channel success is a two-way street. That’s why we’re working hand-and-hand with our partners across the entire sales cycle, from opportunity sharing to initial discussions with prospects to delivering customers superior value through implementation and ongoing experience,” said Alagna. “The new program equips partners with the support and tools that are critical to succeed. It’s a win-win: Partners will be empowered to build profitable businesses that support Aryaka’s continued growth and rising customer demand.”

Global Channel Efforts Continue to Pay Off

Aryaka has continued to see significant global channel momentum. In the APAC and EMEA regions, the company added more than 30 new partners this year, including NTT Hong Kong, TATA Elxsi, Intensity Global Technologies, Rah Infotech, Insung Digital, IMEI, Concatenate Global Communication (HK), and M.TECH in APAC, and Brookcourt Solutions, TEEC, Hermitage Solutions, and Synax Technologies in EMEA.

“Aryaka’s Unified SASE as‑a‑Service, built on a single‑pass architecture and a Zero Trust WAN over a private backbone, aligns seamlessly with our AI‑first Telco vision,” said Rajagopalan Rajappa, Chief Technology Officer TATA Elxsi. “By combining Aryaka’s platform with Tata Elxsi’s design‑to‑deployment expertise, we will accelerate secure network transformation and deliver measurable business value at speed.”

“We are seeing enterprises across all sectors struggle to effectively manage the convergence of networking and security at scale,” said Eugene Pui, Regional Director at M.Tech. “Our partnership with Aryaka gives us a powerful new tool to help customers eliminate that complexity and accommodate the evolving demands of their businesses. Aryaka’s Unified SASE as-a-Service model makes networking and security a truly seamless, intuitive, and easy experience.”

“Crucially, this partnership is perfectly timed to address the explosive demand for unified networking and security across Southeast Asia. Aryaka Unified SASE is a genuine game-changer, and when coupled with M.Tech’s deep-rooted, reseller network and extensive expertise across the ASEAN region, we can ensure that Aryaka scales its deployment, support capabilities faster and more effectively than with any other partner.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Aryaka. Their expertise in SD-WAN and Unified SASE complements our commitment to delivering innovative, end-to-end technology solutions that keep organizations connected, secure, and competitive,” said Phil Higgins, CEO, Brookcourt Solutions Ltd.

These new partnerships come just three months after Aryaka announced a major distributor agreement with TD SYNNEX in North America.

New Strategic Advisor Will Help Further Drive Channel Growth

Aryaka has added Mimecast Senior Vice President of Channels and Alliances Micheal McCollough as a strategic advisor. McCollough will draw on decades of channel leadership in the cybersecurity sector to help accelerate the company’s rapid global channel growth across North America, EMEA and APAC. Before joining Mimecast, McCollough led Global Channels at Anomali, Imperva, and Akamai Technologies.

“Aryaka is proving that a robust partner ecosystem is the best path to bringing their unique vision for secure networking to the market,” said McCollough. “This role is a great fit for both of us. I’m excited to leverage my cybersecurity and channel experience to help Aryaka reach more enterprises across the world.”

https://www.aryaka.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/aryaka-networks/

https://x.com/aryakanetworks

https://www.aryaka.com/blog/

