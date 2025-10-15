Review of rock lobster fishery management measures for urchin barrens in northeastern New Zealand

Fisheries New Zealand has updated the consultation documents to include revised information on the distribution of urchin barrens.

Previously, maps within the consultation documents included draft results of a Fisheries New Zealand project, which mapped the distribution of urchin barrens throughout northeastern New Zealand using satellite imagery (Figure 10 in the full consultation document and Figures 1 to 4 in the summary document).

For clarity and accuracy, the maps have been added to the consultation and summary documents which only include the urchin barrens that have been identified with high confidence.

The most significant changes are in 2 areas on the coast of Northland that have been removed from the areas classified as urchin barren (the north coast of North Cape and a portion of coast near Henderson Bay).

The full report for this project is available in AEBR 365 Summarising and updating knowledge on the distribution of kina barrens in key regions of Aotearoa New Zealand [PDF, 6.4 MB]

To allow submitters extra time to consider this information, we have extended the deadline for submissions to 5pm on Monday 29 September (previously 22 September). If you have already provided feedback and this information changes your submission, email FMSubmissions@mpi.govt.nz.