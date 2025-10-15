Review of rock lobster fishery management measures for urchin barrens in northeastern New Zealand

Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries
Update – 18 September 2025
Updated consultation documents, new closing date
Fisheries New Zealand has updated the consultation documents to include revised information on the distribution of urchin barrens.
Previously, maps within the consultation documents included draft results of a Fisheries New Zealand project, which mapped the distribution of urchin barrens throughout northeastern New Zealand using satellite imagery (Figure 10 in the full consultation document and Figures 1 to 4 in the summary document).
For clarity and accuracy, the maps have been added to the consultation and summary documents which only include the urchin barrens that have been identified with high confidence.
The most significant changes are in 2 areas on the coast of Northland that have been removed from the areas classified as urchin barren (the north coast of North Cape and a portion of coast near Henderson Bay).
The full report for this project is available in AEBR 365 Summarising and updating knowledge on the distribution of kina barrens in key regions of Aotearoa New Zealand [PDF, 6.4 MB]
To allow submitters extra time to consider this information, we have extended the deadline for submissions to 5pm on Monday 29 September (previously 22 September). If you have already provided feedback and this information changes your submission, email FMSubmissions@mpi.govt.nz.
Have your say
Fisheries New Zealand is seeking feedback on rock lobster fishery management measures to help address urchin barrens in northeastern New Zealand.
A summary of the options is on this page and full details are in the consultation document.
We invite feedback from tangata whenua, stakeholders, and the public on these proposed changes.
Summary of proposed options
We’re proposing:
- options for seasonal or year-round area closures to the spiny rock lobster fishery on the east coast of Northland (CRA 1)
- an additional option to close a small section of the CRA 2 coastline
- options to reduce the recreational daily limits for rock lobster (spiny rock lobster and packhorse rock lobster).
Area closures on the east coast of CRA 1
- Option A1 status quo: Non-regulated commercial closure on the east coast of CRA 1.
- Option A2: Seasonal closure to recreational fishers from 1 October to 30 April and year-round closure to commercial fishers on the east coast of CRA 1.
- Option A3: Year-round closure to commercial and recreational fishers on the east coast of CRA 1.
Additional area closure on the east coast of CRA 2
Year-round closure to commercial and recreational fishers from Te Arai Point to Cape Rodney in CRA 2.
Options proposed for recreational daily limits for rock lobster (east coast)
Option B1 status quo:
- Combined recreational daily limit of 6 rock lobster (spiny rock lobster and packhorse rock lobster) per fisher nationally.
- Spiny rock lobster recreational daily limit of 3 per fisher in CRA 1 (Northland), CRA 2 (Hauraki Gulf/Bay of Plenty) and CRA 3 (Gisborne/East Cape).
Option B2: Set a recreational daily limit for packhorse rock lobster of 3 packhorse per fisher nationally.
Option B3: In an area of northeast New Zealand:
- reduce the combined recreational daily limit of rock lobster (spiny and packhorse rock lobster) to from 6 to 3 per fisher
- reduce the spiny rock lobster recreational daily limit from 3 to one per fisher
- set a packhorse rock lobster recreational daily limit of 2 per fisher.
Options proposed for recreational daily limits for rock lobster (west coast)
Option B4: Reduce the spiny rock lobster recreational daily limit from 3 to 2 per fisher on the west coast of CRA 1.
Consultation documents
Fisheries New Zealand has prepared a summary document which provides an overview of the proposed measures and a discussion document which provides greater detail on the measures and wider considerations.
Summary document [PDF, 3.2 MB]
Discussion document [PDF, 3.8 MB]
Making your submission
Fisheries New Zealand invites you to email your feedback on options set out in the consultation document by 5pm on 29 September 2025 to FMsubmissions@mpi.govt.nz
A template is available to help you complete your submission.
Submission form template [DOCX, 83 KB]
While we prefer email, you can post written submissions to:
2025 Rock lobster consultation
Fisheries Management
Fisheries New Zealand
PO Box 2526
Wellington 6140
New Zealand.
What to include
Make sure you tell us in your submission:
- the title of the consultation document
- your name and title
- your organisation’s name (if you are submitting on behalf of an organisation, and whether your submission represents the whole organisation or a section of it)
- your contact details (such as phone number, address, and email).
Background information
Urchin barrens are sea urchin-dominated areas of rocky reef that would normally support healthy kelp forest but have little or no kelp due to overgrazing by sea urchins. This leads to a barren seafloor with a loss of habitat and biodiversity, impacting the overall health of coastal environments. Urchin barrens are prevalent in northeastern New Zealand and pose significant ecological risks as they expand, leading to the degradation of marine ecosystems.
These proposals are part of Fisheries New Zealand’s integrated management approach to help address urchin barrens. This approach encompasses a suite of management initiatives aimed at restoring kelp forests and mitigating the adverse effects of urchin barrens. These measures follow the implementation of a range of tools to facilitate the removal of urchins. Management measures which increase the abundance and size of urchin predators (including rock lobster and snapper) are needed to support kelp forest recovery in existing barrens and prevent the formation of new urchin barrens.
