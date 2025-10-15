Police support ambulance with newborn blocked by floods in Awakino Gorge

Source: New Zealand Police

Police found a patient transfer service ambulance among vehicles restricted by flooding and slips in Awakino on Monday night.

Heavy rain made the road through the Gorge area impassable in places.

On-call Police officer Constable Donna Potroz from Mōkau received a call around 1.40am about a major slip blocking Awakino Gorge.

Constable Potroz got to the scene quickly to find multiple vehicles, including a patient transfer service ambulance with a newborn on board, stuck by slips.

She was able to provide support and advice to motorists at the scene.

Hato Hone St John was carrying out a routine transfer of a patient by road ambulance from New Plymouth to Waikato Hospital, as poor weather conditions prevented an air ambulance from being dispatched.

Chris Haines, Hato Hone St John National Operations Manager – Patient Transfer Services said they are grateful for the support of Constable Potroz.

“Constable Potroz chose to travel alongside our Patient Transfer Services officer and medical team from Health New Zealand, to provide access to important communications.

“We are also grateful to have had a team of neonatal intensive care specialists from Health New Zealand onboard our ambulance, to provide essential care to the patient, who was a critically unwell baby,” says Mr Haines.

Roading contractors were already working hard on clearing the road but there were many slips, and it would take time.

“Along the way, we encountered some road obstructions which meant we had to evaluate our options and adjust our plans, with the support of police. It became clear that waiting for a bigger slip to be cleared would take a long time so we decided to turn around and return to New Plymouth,” said Mr Haines.

Working hard through the night, roading contractors were able to clear the smaller slip to provide safe passage for the ambulance and police.

It was a long night and a team effort to get everyone safely out of the gorge.

“We are pleased that when conditions improved, we were able to dispatch an air ambulance to airlift the patient to Waikato Hospital.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who played a part in the care of our young patient,” says Mr Haines.

Acting Area Commander Inspector Darin Haenga said that Constable Potroz went above and beyond on Monday night, putting the safety of others ahead of her own.

“When situations like these present themselves people rely on our support.

“Constable Potroz was brilliant, helping all these people trapped by the slips to feel safe and be safe.

“I’d also like to acknowledge how well served our communities were by roading crews at the scene, and the ambulance and Health New Zealand staff, who worked hard through the night.

“It’s a privilege to see dedicated officers working alongside health and emergency services, road crews and members of the public, getting stuck in and helping them, all before breakfast!” says Inspector Darin Haenga.

