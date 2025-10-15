Insights show WorkSafe’s influence in action

Source: Worksafe New Zealand

15 October 2025

Two new reports reveal WorkSafe’s frontline activity is making a tangible difference to the factories, farms, forests and construction sites of New Zealand.

The Impact and Effectiveness Monitor, carried out by Research New Zealand, surveyed 700 businesses after they were visited by WorkSafe. It found:

73% of businesses identified health and safety improvements due to their interactions with WorkSafe.

About 70% of businesses used WorkSafe guidance in the past year, with two-thirds rating these resources as very or extremely useful.

Overall, 68% of businesses agreed that they now know more about what is required for health and safety in the workplace due to their interaction with WorkSafe inspectors.

Separately, new research by Verian charts behaviour and attitudes to health and safety at work in New Zealand. The Workforce Insights survey involved 1643 employers and 1824 workers, and found:

77% of businesses made changes in the last 12 months to improve health and safety.

More workplaces now involve workers in health and safety matters.

Both employers and workers are also getting better at health and safety training and education.

WorkSafe’s information and guidance play a crucial role in reducing harm.

Together, the two studies affirm WorkSafe’s strategic direction, while also highlighting areas where clearer, more practical support can help businesses navigate compliance more confidently.

“In May 2024 we reset our strategy to focus on making a measurable difference to the most serious harm in New Zealand workplaces,” says WorkSafe’s chief executive Sharon Thompson.

“I’m pleased to see our collective hard work reflected in these two pieces of commissioned research. Our team cares deeply about improving health and safety at work in New Zealand, and the findings reflect their commitment. We know there’s more to do to ensure our advice and guidance are consistently clear, practical, and impactful.

“These insights will help inform activity in our priority sectors so we can continue doing what we do well, and to support businesses and workers to address areas for improvement.

“While these results are encouraging, they also present more opportunities to improve. We will continue our focus on practical measures that prevent serious harm while supporting businesses to thrive. Together with our partners including industry, government, iwi, and unions, we are heading in the right direction,” says Sharon Thompson.