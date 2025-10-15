Canon Champions Innovation-Driven Leadership at Inaugural Think Big Event in The Philippines

Source: Media Outreach

Canon’s first ever Think Big Leadership Business Series in the Philippines

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 October 2025 – Canon today announced the launch of the first Think Big Leadership Business Series in the Philippines. Themed ‘Innovation-Driven Leadership: Powering Vision, Driving Growth’, the executive forum will equip Philippine business leaders with critical strategies needed to drive sustainable growth in today’s business landscape. Happening on Monday, 27 October 2025, at the Ascott BGC in Taguig, this event will focus on leveraging innovative integrated solutions—from workflow automation to advanced security—to enable executives to power their future-ready vision and drive growth.

This focus on innovation is critical at a time when the Philippines maintains its trajectory as one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing economies. The country’s commitment to progress was recently affirmed by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), which saw the Philippines climb to No. 50 in the 2025 Global Innovation Index (GII)—a significant milestone that underpins the government’s push for a digitally competitive economy.

“In today’s dynamic Asian business landscape, the ability to innovate and scale is the true differentiator for Philippine enterprises,” said Norihiro (Nick) Katagiri, Senior Vice President, Regional Digital Printing and Business Solution Operations, Canon Singapore. “The Think Big series embodies Canon’s commitment to partnering with business leaders to not only navigate change but to proactively shape the future. We aim to provide senior executives with crucial insights and integrated solutions to harness the Philippines’ economic momentum and turn strategic vision into significant business advantage.”

Integrated Solutions and Discussions for Forward-Thinking Leaders

The Think Big event will feature a series of high-level panel and roundtable discussions led by Canon executives and key industry leaders, including Reynaldo Lugtu from Hungry Workhorse and Ernesto “Boogie” Boydon from Tagpros Education. The discussions will offer actionable insights on critical leadership priorities. These include leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a core business enabler and showcasing how leaders can move past complex challenges to forge growth strategies for future-ready enterprises.

Beyond the plenary and panel sessions, the event will feature a dedicated solutions showcase, providing guests an opportunity to engage with Canon’s innovations. This area will present key digital transformation solutions critical for future-ready enterprises, including new launches in the Philippines:

imageFORCE : Latest multi-function device (MFD) series that integrates intelligent automation and advanced security features to enable seamless connectivity across modern digital workflows.

: Latest multi-function device (MFD) series that integrates intelligent automation and advanced security features to enable seamless connectivity across modern digital workflows. Tungsten TotalAgility : Advanced intelligent automation platform that enables organisations to streamline complex end-to-end processes and maximise productivity.

: Advanced intelligent automation platform that enables organisations to streamline complex end-to-end processes and maximise productivity. ESET: Leading cybersecurity solutions that safeguard critical enterprise data and ensure uninterrupted business continuity in the digital era.

Attendees can explore firsthand how these integrated solutions deliver smarter, more secure, and efficient business workflows essential for driving growth in the Philippine market.

“The next wave of enterprise growth in the Philippines will require business leaders to cut through market ambiguity and decisively engineer their path to innovation-led opportunities,” said Anuj Aggarwal, President and CEO, Canon Marketing Philippines. “The Think Big series is engineered to provide the essential strategic blueprint for this transformation. It equips business leaders with insights to move from high-level strategy to execution, and experience how our integrated solutions deliver the practical competitive advantage required to rapidly accelerate growth in this dynamic market.”

For further event and registration details, please visit the Canon Marketing Philippines LinkedIn page.

