Solicitor-General stepping down after 10 years

Source: New Zealand Government

Attorney-General Judith Collins today announced Solicitor-General Una Jagose KC will step down in February after 10 years in the role, and thanked her for her long and valued service.

“Ms Jagose began as Solicitor-General on 15 February 2016 following a stellar career in the public service as a lawyer and a leader, spanning 35 years in the public service.

“I have enjoyed working with Ms Jagose. She can be proud of her time in the role, and I am grateful to her for her huge efforts during the past 10 years.”

The Solicitor-General is both Junior Law Officer of the Crown and Chief Executive of the Crown Law Office. The Public Service Commission will now manage the appointment process for a new Solicitor-General.

