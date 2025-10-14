Serious crash update, SH1, Ward

Source: New Zealand Police

State Highway 1, south of Ward, Marlborough is currently closed in both directions following a serious three-vehicle crash.

Police were called to the scene around 2.50pm today.

Initial indications are that one person received critical injuries, and two others received minor/moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit will attend the scene to carry out enquiries.

Motorists are advised to adjust their plans as the road is expected to be closed for some time.

Police thank drivers for their patience.

