Name release: Fatal crash, Palmerston, Waitaki

Police can now release the name of the man who died following a crash at the intersection of Horse Range Road and Trotters Gorge Road in Palmerston on Saturday 11 October.

He was Trevor John Harris, 57, of Timaru.

Our sympathies are with Trevor’s family and friends.

Sergeant Tony Woodbridge says Police would also like to acknowledge the members of the public who came to the victim’s aid.

“It was a father and his son, who stopped and helped by administering CPR before emergency services arrived.

“Your efforts did not go unnoticed,” he says.

Victim Support services have been provided to all those involved.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

