Man charged in relation to Foxton baby death

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan, Central District Manager – Criminal Investigations:

Police have arrested a man and charged him with murder in relation to the death of a six-month-old baby in Foxton Beach earlier this year.

Emergency services were called to a Seabury Avenue property on 29 June after the baby was found with critical injuries.

They were airlifted to Starship Hospital in Auckland, however they sadly died on 5 July.

Today, Police have arrested a 25-year-old man in Tauranga, and he is due to appear tomorrow in Tauranga District Court charged with murder.

Police will continue to support the baby’s family through this incredibly distressing time.

Police have undertaken a thorough and diligent investigation, and we are pleased to put someone before the courts to be held to account for this tragic death.

As the matter is now before the Court, Police are limited in what further comment can be provided.

Note to media: A reminder that the Coroner has issued a non-publication order in respect of this victim. This remains in place.

