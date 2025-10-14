Local study options on show at EIT Hawke’s Bay Information and Enrolment Day

Source: Eastern Institute of Technology

EIT Hawke’s Bay will host its annual Information and Enrolment Day this week, giving prospective students a chance to explore local study options across its campuses and learning centres.

The event runs from 9am to 6pm at the EIT Hawke’s Bay Campus in Taradale, with additional sessions held from 10am to 2pm at the Maraenui, Hastings, and Central Hawke’s Bay Learning Centres.

EIT Executive Director of Operations Glen Harkness says the ability to study close to home is becoming increasingly important for students and families.

“EIT allows people to gain qualifications locally while staying connected to whānau and community. Whether you’re looking to upskill, change careers, or explore new study options, our friendly team will be ready to help you find the right path.”

Glen says the Information and Enrolment Day is a chance for people to visit the campus, ask questions, and get a feel for the learning environment.

“It’s a great time to showcase our new purpose-built facilities, which have a strong focus on student wellbeing and success.”

The event also ties into EIT’s Live here, Study here, Work here campaign, which features local actress Kristyl Neho, delivering the message at familiar locations around Hawke’s Bay.

EIT offers a wide range of qualifications, from certificates and diplomas to degrees and postgraduate programmes, with flexible full-time, part-time and online options.

“Many of our programmes are filling fast, so we encourage people to enrol early to secure their place.”

For more information, check out the EIT website or EIT Hawke’s Bay on Facebook and Instagram.

