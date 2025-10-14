EIT Tairāwhiti opens its doors for Information and Enrolment Day

Source: Eastern Institute of Technology

EIT Tairāwhiti will open its doors this week for its annual Information and Enrolment Day, giving people across the region a chance to explore study options and connect with staff before the 2026 academic year.

The event will take place on Thursday, October 16, from 9am to 6pm at the EIT Tairāwhiti Campus in Gisborne, with additional sessions at the Wairoa and Ruatoria Learning Centres from 10am to 2pm.

EIT Tairāwhiti Executive Director Tracey Tangihaere says the day is about opening doors for people to study, train and build their future right here in Tairāwhiti.

“We are proud to offer pathways that allow people to study close to home, surrounded by whānau and community,” Tracey says. “It’s about providing opportunities for local people to gain qualifications that help build careers and lead to employment.”

She says the Information and Enrolment Day is also a great opportunity for people to meet staff, ask questions and see what campus life is like.

“Our team will be available throughout the day to help with course advice, support services and enrolment. Whether you’re leaving school, returning to study or looking for a new direction, we’re here to help you take that next step. Nau mai, haere mai”

EIT offers a wide range of qualifications, from certificates and diplomas to degrees and postgraduate programmes, with flexible full-time, part-time and online options.

“We have programmes that are already filling fast for next year, so we encourage people to come along, explore their options and enrol early to secure a place,” Tracey says.

For more information, visit the EIT website or follow EIT Tairāwhiti on Facebook and Instagram.

