Three-day postnatal stays for new mums

Source: New Zealand Government

The Government will adopt National MP Catherine Wedd’s member’s Bill to better support mothers and babies in the critical days following birth, Health Minister Simeon Brown and Associate Health Minister Casey Costello say.

The Three-Day Postnatal Stay Amendment Bill will now progress through Parliament as part of the Government’s legislative programme. As part of this process, the Government is seeking further advice around implementation to ensure the health system is well-prepared to deliver this support.

“We are committed to ensuring women and their babies receive safe, timely, and appropriate care. Adopting this as a Government Bill means planning can begin to ensure the health system is prepared to deliver this improved support for families,” Mr Brown says.

“Supporting healthy starts for mothers and babies is at the heart of this Bill, especially for those who may not have the help they need at home.”

Associate Health Minister Casey Costello, who will be the Minister responsible for the Bill, says the initiative reflects a key commitment in the National – New Zealand First coalition agreement.

“This is a practical and compassionate step that puts women and their wellbeing at the centre of our health system,” Ms Costello says.

“We recognise that childbirth is different for every woman, but no one should be made to feel they have to leave hospital or a birthing unit before they are ready.

“By guaranteeing every woman up to three days to rest, recover, and bond with their baby, women will have the choice to be where they feel most comfortable.”

National MP Catherine Wedd, who has been advocating for improved postnatal care for mothers, says she is proud the Government has adopted her Bill.

“I’m delighted the Government is backing this important initiative,” Ms Wedd says.

“Once implemented, the change will make a real and lasting difference for mothers, giving them the time and support they need in those precious early days.”

Now that the Bill will become part of the legislative programme, the Ministry of Health has been directed to work with Health New Zealand to progress this work.

“This Government is committed to delivering better health outcomes for all New Zealanders. This Bill is about ensuring every mother and her baby gets the care and support they need at the very beginning,” Mr Brown says.

