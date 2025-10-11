The G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [ÜBERMENSCH] IN HANOI – Day 2 Tickets Now On Sale At 8Wonder Ocean City

Source: Media Outreach

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 October 2025 – The Vietnamese music scene is experiencing an unprecedented seismic event: G-DRAGON has assented to fan demands, officially announcing a second performance for his highly anticipated G-DRAGON2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch] IN HANOI.



The decision to add a second show on Sunday, November 9, at the 8Wonder Ocean City follows a ticket phenomenon that has redefined the meaning of a sell-out. Tickets for the original November 8 date were swept up, “vaporized” in local parlance, in mere moments, triggering a digital “tsunami of emotion” across social media as thousands of fans clamored for another opportunity.

In a stunning response to this fervent, record-breaking demand, the organizers have confirmed the second night, offering a golden, once-in-a-lifetime chance for Vietnamese and international fans to witness a concert already guaranteed a historic place in Asian music annals.

The sheer intensity of the G-DRAGON craze was undeniable. All tickets for the initial night were snapped up in under 30 minutes, a breathtaking exhibition of star power. Millions of fans patiently queued and anxiously awaited the moment to secure their coveted entry.

Acknowledging this overwhelming passion, G-DRAGON and the organizing team made the decision to “fully indulge the fans”, extending the world tour experience and transforming the Hanoi stop into an unforgettable landmark, a place where every emotional limit will be spectacularly ignited on stage.

The official ticket release schedule has been strategically announced. The exclusive Presale for G-DRAGON Official Membership, the “first travelers” on this legendary journey, will commence from 10:00 AM to 11:59 PM on Friday, October 11.

This will be immediately followed by the VPBank Presale, an early access opportunity for VPBank customers, running from 10:00 AM to 11:59 PM on Saturday, October 12.

The Official Public Sale is set to begin at 10:00 AM on Sunday, October 13, promising a ticketing frenzy of colossal proportions.

Fans are directed to the official ticketing portals at https://vinwonders.com/vi/ or www.aegpresents.com for full details.

Beyond simply adding a date, the organizers have released the refined seat map and enticing privileges for the November 9 show, with diverse ticket tiers designed to allow fans to customize their ultimate concert experience.

For the most devoted who crave proximity to the idol, the VVIP tier is the metaphorical “Golden Ticket”. This extremely limited category grants a seat directly next to the stage, access to the final rehearsal (Soundcheck), a post-show Send-Off, and an exclusive gift set, serving as an “emotional passport” for the luckiest fans.

Immediately behind, the VIP ticket continues the close-up experience, featuring access to the pre-show Soundcheck, a privilege reserved for true “insiders”, along with an optimal viewing angle and exclusive merchandise, turning every waiting moment into a cherished memory.

For those who prefer a vibrant yet comprehensive concert experience, PREMIUM offers a commanding view of the central stage, allowing attendees to fully immerse themselves in the grand light and sound spectacle, a genuine “musical feast”.

And for the “high-energy crowd”, the GA zone is billed as the “most exhilarating spot on the planet”, where tens of thousands of fans will jump, sing, and collectively combust the atmosphere with every beat drop and visual effect.

Flexible options, from CAT1 to CAT6, are also available, offering a full 360-degree range of experiences, from near-stage proximity to balanced views, all at accessible price points. Regardless of the vantage point, every ticket promises an emotional journey, integrating the fan into the legendary high-point of the G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch] IN HANOI stage.

G-DRAGON is widely recognized as a global symbol and a definitive “trend architect” of his generation. Rising as the magnetic leader of the legendary group BIGBANG, he has single-handedly redefined the aesthetic of Asian music through his singular style, boundless fashion sense, and mesmerizing stage charisma. His influence transcends music, reverberating powerfully across fashion, culture, and creative industries, solidifying his status as a contemporary global monument.

The G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch] IN HANOI – presented by VPBANK at 8Wonder Ocean City is more than a concert. It is rapidly shaping up to be a cultural phenomenon for Vietnam’s youth.

The back-to-back concerts are poised to “ignite” the Capital, drawing hundreds of thousands of spectators along with a wave of international tourists, firmly establishing Hanoi as the entertainment epicenter of Asia for the late-year festival season.

With an internationally scaled, professional, and world-class organizational model, 8Wonder Ocean City is not only realizing the dreams of Vietnamese fans but is also strategically positioning Vietnam on the global world tour map, a destination for elite, high-caliber concerts.

Box:

Ticketing Details & Tiers:

The Presale and Official Public Sale channels are as follows:

Official Membership Presale (Oct 11): VinWonders.com

VPBank Presale (Oct 12): VinWonders.com and Cticket

Official Public Sale (Oct 13): VinWonders.com and Ticketbox.vn

For the Membership Presale, members must use their pre-registered Membership code to purchase tickets. A maximum of 2 tickets per customer per transaction is permitted.

Hashtag: #G-Dragon #8wonder

