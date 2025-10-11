G-DRAGON and the Concert-Cation Fever Ignite Hanoi, As Vietnam Shines on the Global Music Festival Map

Source: Media Outreach

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 October 2025 – This November, Hanoi is set to become more than just a destination for Vietnamese music fans. The city will turn into the emotional center of Asia as K-pop’s “King” G-DRAGON brings his 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch] to 8Wonder Ocean City. The event marks a new milestone for Vietnam on the global concert scene and signals the start of a new era for the country’s entertainment industry, led by Vingroup.

The Unstoppable Appeal of the “K-pop King”

Within just three days of ticket sales opening for the November 8 show, every ticket category sold out. The “G-DRAGON ticket fever” quickly became a social media storm across Asia, not just in Vietnam. Keywords such as “G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch]”, “Hanoi”, “8Wonder”, and “Ocean City” have been trending in Thailand, the Philippines, and South Korea. Fans are sharing their “ticket hunt victories,” planning flights to Hanoi, and booking hotels near 8Wonder Ocean City, which is fast becoming a favorite destination for the rising “concert-cation” trend, combining live music with travel and exploration.

The excitement shows how far fans are willing to go to experience their idol live and immerse themselves in the fusion of music and travel. The G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch] at 8Wonder Ocean City promises more than a concert. It offers a full vacation experience, from high-energy performances to strolls through Hanoi’s Old Quarter, evenings by Hoan Kiem Lake, and relaxing moments over a cup of egg coffee in the capital’s heart.

Known as the “King of K-pop,” G-DRAGON has helped shape the global Hallyu wave with his constant innovation in music, fashion, and performance art. His influence extends far beyond entertainment, becoming a symbol of both artistic creativity and commercial success. Earlier this year, 60,000 tickets for his Seoul concert at Goyang Stadium sold out within hours, breaking revenue records and drawing international attention. In Singapore, his show during the F1 Grand Prix attracted 65,000 fans, setting a new attendance record for the event.

The excitement surrounding his Hanoi concert is also driving momentum in the city’s tourism and hospitality industries. Global data shows that major tours, such as Taylor Swift’s in Europe, can boost hotel revenues by up to 90 percent. Vietnam’s capital is expecting a similar boost from the “G-DRAGON effect,” positioning entertainment and tourism as the next growth drivers. This builds on the fact that during the first eight months of 2025, Vietnam welcomed nearly 14 million international visitors, a 22 percent increase compared to the same period last year. A recent ASEAN survey found that 63 percent of respondents chose Vietnam as one of their most desired travel destinations.

The G-DRAGON concert is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of fans, including many international visitors. This event is more than a major moment for the entertainment industry. It is also a strong testament to Hanoi’s growing appeal and Vietnam’s new position on Asia’s “concert-cation” map.

Vietnam Rising: A New Era of Integration and Innovation

Vietnam’s inclusion in the G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch] is no coincidence. It is the result of the consistent efforts of 8Wonder, one of Vietnam’s few internationally recognized music festival brands. In just three years, 8Wonder has established its world-class reputation by meeting the demanding standards of global superstars such as Charlie Puth, Maroon 5, Imagine Dragons, J Balvin, and DJ Snake. From stage design and sound quality to audience experience, each edition has raised the bar and turned Vietnam into a true global celebration where music, travel, and emotion come together.

The success of G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch] goes far beyond record ticket sales. It represents Vietnam’s growing presence on the global entertainment map.

This year’s show will take place at 8Wonder Ocean City – Vinhomes Ocean Park 3, a 300-hectare complex often described as a lively “seaside city” within Hanoi. The venue offers everything visitors could want, from a saltwater lagoon and white sandy beaches to the vibrant Grand World commercial boulevard, stylish cafés, luxury hotels, and lively entertainment areas. After an unforgettable night of music, concertgoers can continue to enjoy the energy of the event without having to travel far.

The G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch] at 8Wonder Ocean City is not just one of the biggest music events of the year. It also marks a new chapter in Vietnam’s journey toward confidence, creativity, and global recognition in the live entertainment world. Thanks to the professional organization of 8Wonder, Vietnam is now officially part of the world tour circuit of major music legends and is ready to set new records in the years ahead.

Beyond its numbers, the concert sends a powerful message about a young, dynamic, and inspiring Vietnam. Hanoi is no longer just a destination for local fans. It is becoming a must-visit city for international audiences seeking memorable music experiences in Asia.

Most importantly, the event reaffirms Vingroup’s pioneering role in making Vietnam a new destination for music lovers across the region. With strong investments in infrastructure and world-class standards, Vingroup continues to promote Vietnam’s image through global brands. From the mega-urban Ocean City complex to the award-winning Vinpearl resort chain, every project reflects a vision of a modern, creative Vietnam that is open to the future.

With long-term vision and consistent investment, every Vingroup event, especially 8Wonder, goes beyond world-class entertainment. Each one becomes a cultural milestone that brings Vietnam closer to the international community, showcasing a vibrant, energetic, and globally connected nation that is ready to take its place on the world stage.

Hashtag: #G-DRAGON #8Wonder

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.