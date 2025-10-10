Wine judges put Hawke’s Bay’s best to the test at EIT

Source: Eastern Institute of Technology

2 days ago

More than 200 of the region’s finest wines were sampled in an intense two-day judging process at EIT ahead of the Hawke’s Bay A&P Bayleys Wine Awards.

Judging for the country’s longest running regional competition took place on the Hawke’s Bay Campus in Taradale last week (September 23-24), with the awards dinner to be held on October 22.

EIT’s School of Viticulture and Wine Science staff and students once again played a central role in stewarding the process and ensuring anonymity by carefully sorting and pouring each glass before it reached the judging table.

Lecturer Tim Creagh said hosting the judging was an important opportunity for students to experience the professionalism and rigour of a major wine competition.

“Wine shows are hugely important. Consumers will buy wine based on the results, so people trust the process. Having it here, with students involved, gives them invaluable insight into the industry and what’s expected at the highest level,” he said.

Among the stewards this year were first-year degree students Jenna Taffard and Jingyi Zhang, who both took on the role of panel leaders, ensuring judges received each flight of wines correctly and on time.

The judging panels were led by Chief Winemaker at Poulter Family Wines, Nick Picone, who served as Chair of Judges. He said the experience was both an honour and a privilege.

“This is a region I know well and feel very passionate about. Coming back to EIT in this role is a little surreal, because it was one of my first steps into the industry as a student here back in the 1990s. To return as Chair of Judges feels like a full-circle moment,” Nick said.

He added that the awards play a critical role in benchmarking Hawke’s Bay wines against the best.

“It’s a really rigorous process. Wines are tasted blind, discussed at length in panels, and put back through recall before we award gold medals. That makes sure the results are credible and meaningful for both producers and consumers.”

For students, the event also opens doors into wine judging itself. Last year’s A&P Young Vintners Scholarship winner, Tammy Madigan, took part as an associate judge, sitting alongside senior judges to taste, score and debate wines.

“It’s been amazing to try so many wines side by side and hear what experienced judges are looking for. I’ve learned a lot about how the whole process works, and it’s definitely something I’d like to keep doing,” she said.

Tim said the chance to step into associate roles, and eventually progress to full judging, was highly valuable.

“For students it can be the beginning of their pathway into judging. You start as a steward, move into an associate role, and one day you may become a senior judge. It’s exciting to see that cycle start right here at EIT.”

Head of School, Viticulture and Wine Science, Sue Blackmore, said: “It is a pleasure to welcome the Bayleys A&P Wine judging back to EIT after the disruption from Cyclone Gabrielle”.

“The team have still been assisting at other venues but to have the judging team back on EIT campus is very special.”

MIL OSI