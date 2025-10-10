SLiquid Launches First Liquid-cooled CDU Tailored for the Southeast Asian Market, Powering Regional Digital Development

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 October 2025 – From October 8–9, 2025, DATA CENTRE WORLD—the largest data center event in Asia—was held in Singapore. SLiquid Global DataCenter (Singapore) PTE. LTD. (hereinafter referred to as “SLiquid”), an emerging company specializing in data center solutions with a core focus on liquid cooling technology, unveiled its latest product: the CDU-22400W, a next-generation cold plate liquid-cooled heat exchange unit. Its CEO, Nick Ma, also delivered a speech during the event, and these efforts together made SLiquid one of the highlights of the exhibition.

With the explosive growth of the intelligent computing demand in Southeast Asia, data center construction is accelerating. However, a range of challenges has also emerged: the region’s consistently high ambient temperatures, coupled with rising chip power density, exert immense thermal management pressure; tightening global Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) regulations—including strict efficiency requirements in places like Singapore—are raising the bar for energy efficiency; persistently high power consumption by traditional cooling systems is driving up operational costs; and growing expectations around space utilization, maintenance convenience, and operational reliability are placing even greater demands on data center cooling infrastructure.

Against this backdrop, SLiquid’s CDU-22400W, a high-power liquid-cooled CDU specifically designed for the Southeast Asian market, offers an efficient and reliable solution to these challenges. Compared to traditional air cooling, liquid cooling delivers significant advantages in heat dissipation efficiency, energy consumption, and hardware longevity. As an expert in liquid cooling technologies, SLiquid has engineered this latest product to excel in energy efficiency, high-density heat dissipation, and operational stability.

In terms of energy performance, the CDU-22400W reduces secondary loop power consumption by more than 30% compared to conventional cold plate solutions. It achieves a minimum approach temperature of just 3°C—2 degrees lower than mainstream products—while boosting natural cooling source utilization by 40%. These improvements significantly extend the duration of free cooling, enabling the PUE as low as 1.08 under certain conditions, and substantially reducing overall energy consumption.

In terms of thermal performance, a single CDU-22400W unit delivers a cooling capacity of 2,400 kW, capable of supporting up to 16 high-density racks at 120 kW each, making it fully equipped to handle the demands of next-generation high-power chips. Furthermore, the unit’s modular design enables rapid deployment and flexible expansion of liquid cooling systems—an ideal fit for the growing computing power requirements.

On the reliability front, the CDU-22400W features a groundbreaking structural design that increases the operational space between adjacent pipes by 260% compared to conventional solutions, all within the same equipment footprint. This not only allows for higher performance scalability and functional redundancy but also ensures ample space for maintenance and operations, greatly simplifying inspection and repair processes. As a result, the Mean Time to Repair (MTTR) is significantly reduced, helping to ensure continuous uptime for data centers.

According to SLiquid CTO Dr. Teny Zhang, the CDU-22400W represents a leap not only in technical performance but also in industrial design, with deep cultural integration reflecting Southeast Asian influences. Drawing inspiration from the elephant—a culturally significant symbol in the region—the product’s aesthetic framework centers around this motif. The initial “S” from the SLiquid brand name is artistically reimagined using flowing curves and geometric lines to form the silhouette of a poised, forward-moving elephant. This design approach strikes a balance between modern technological sophistication and distinct cultural identity.

In Southeast Asian cultural contexts, the elephant has long symbolized stability, wisdom, and good fortune. By integrating this cultural icon into the product’s DNA, SLiquid aims to convey deeper values through a tangible symbol: just as elephants steadily navigate tropical rainforest, the CDU-22400W is designed to ensure exceptional stability for data centers; mirroring the protective and communal nature of elephant herds, the unit’s multi-level redundancy design guarantees 24/7 fault-free operation; and echoing the elephant’s gentle and trustworthy character, the product has passed international certifications such as CE and UL, providing a robust and secure solution for Southeast Asia’s high-temperature, high-humidity environments. In essence, this design embodies SLiquid’s commitment to intelligent, safe, and reliable performance.

Dr. Teny Zhang emphasized that every aspect of the CDU-22400W, from product engineering to visual design, reflects SLiquid’s deep-rooted localization strategy and sincere respect for local cultures. Looking ahead, the company will continue to leverage its strengths in technology, operations & maintenance (O&M), and supply chain integration to deliver high-efficiency, high-reliability liquid cooling solutions for clients across Southeast Asia—supporting the region’s transition toward a greener, digitally enabled infrastructure.

SLiquid is headquartered in Singapore, with a research and development team that brings over 20 years of deep expertise in liquid cooling technologies. The company has built a comprehensive, full-lifecycle service model based on three core pillars: end-to-end professional services, integrated liquid cooling and thermal management solutions, and region-wide operational support. With strategic operations across Singapore, Malaysia, and Qingdao, SLiquid has established a three-region presence to support regional growth. Despite being founded just one year ago, the company has already successfully delivered three major projects, marking a strong start to its market expansion.

Hashtag: #SLiquid

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.