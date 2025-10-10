Police presence for Hawke’s Bay gang tangi

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Hawke’s Bay Area Commander Inspector Lincoln Sycamore:

Police will have a visible presence across Hawke’s Bay today as a gang tangi travels from Napier to Waipukurau.

A large number of gang members and associates are expected to be in town for the tangi, and Police will have additional resources available to provide support to staff.

We are mindful of providing a space for whānau and friends to grieve peacefully while balancing the safety of the community.

Police have been in contact with local gang leaders to outline our expectations, including around the wearing or displaying of gang insignia in a public place, which Police will act upon.

Our focus is on the safety of everyone. We will not tolerate behaviour that aims to threaten or intimidate, and officers will be working to reduce disruption to the public.

Police will have additional patrols in place, including on the roads over the coming days. Even if we can’t take enforcement action on the day, staff will follow up on reports of illegal activity.

We urge anyone who witnesses illegal behaviour to call 111 immediately. If you are reporting matters after the fact, please make a report online or call 105.

