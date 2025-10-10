Passport processing times slashed by two-thirds

Source: New Zealand Government

Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden says that increased efficiency for passport processing has resulted in an 18-day improvement to wait times compared to when Labour was last in Government.

“This represents a dramatic improvement in passport processing efficiency with New Zealanders now receiving their passports three times faster than in October 2023,” says Ms van Velden.

“Standard passport applications that previously took 25 days are now processed in just 7 days.

“We are fixing what matters to Kiwis and their families. This enhanced efficiency demonstrates the Government’s commitment to delivering better value and service to New Zealanders.

“Currently, 99.5 per cent of all passport applications are processed within 10 working days from receipt of a completed and correct application.

“I am proud to see the Department of Internal Affairs [Department] consistently answering the call to boost efficiency and bring tangible benefits to Kiwis with the services it provides,” says Ms van Velden.

Improvements to processing times have been driven by internal processing changes, including a shift to more digital rather than paper-based application pathways, cross skilling of passport and citizenship processing staff and automating identity proofing services.

“These improvements come at a crucial time, as the Department expects passport application volumes to increase from December onwards when the first 10-year passports begin to expire, and I have asked the Department to find even further efficiencies.

“New Zealanders can now plan their travel with confidence, knowing their passport will arrive when they need it,” says Ms van Velden.

