Homemade firearms seized during search warrant

Source: New Zealand Police
A cache of firearms has been seized following a search warrant at a Henderson property.
On Wednesday, Police received information about potential firearms at a property on Kingsdale Road and, with the help of the Armed Offenders Squad, a search warrant was executed.
Detective Senior Sergeant Josh Lautogo, Waitematā CIB, says quick work by Police took one person into custody and located a number of items of interest.
“Upon arrival Police have located a number of homemade and 3D printed firearms at the address.
“Subsequently, a 20-year-old man was arrested and will appear in Waitākere District Court on 13 October charged with seven counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.”
Detective Senior Sergeant Lautogo says ammunition was also located at the scene.
“This was a great result from our team who demonstrated outstanding capability in identifying a high-risk arms supplier.
“Their work continues to make a significant impact in disrupting organised criminal networks.”
As the matter is before the Court, Police are limited in providing further comment.
ENDS.
Holly McKay/NZ Police