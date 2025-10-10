Homemade firearms seized during search warrant

Source: New Zealand Police

A cache of firearms has been seized following a search warrant at a Henderson property.

On Wednesday, Police received information about potential firearms at a property on Kingsdale Road and, with the help of the Armed Offenders Squad, a search warrant was executed.

Detective Senior Sergeant Josh Lautogo, Waitematā CIB, says quick work by Police took one person into custody and located a number of items of interest.

“Upon arrival Police have located a number of homemade and 3D printed firearms at the address.

“Subsequently, a 20-year-old man was arrested and will appear in Waitākere District Court on 13 October charged with seven counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Lautogo says ammunition was also located at the scene.

“This was a great result from our team who demonstrated outstanding capability in identifying a high-risk arms supplier.

“Their work continues to make a significant impact in disrupting organised criminal networks.”

As the matter is before the Court, Police are limited in providing further comment.

