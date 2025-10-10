Galaxy Macau™ Presents – Galaxy Music Gala: Sumi Jo – Mad for Love Sumi Jo’s Enchanting Macau Debut An Operatic Prelude to the New Year

Source: Media Outreach

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 October 2025 – Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort is delighted to present an evening of operatic splendour with “Galaxy Macau™ Presents – Galaxy Music Gala: Sumi Jo – Mad for Love” as internationally acclaimed South Korean soprano Sumi Jo makes her long-awaited Macau debut at 17:00 on December 28 at Auditorium of the Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC). Tickets will be available from 12:00, October 14 through Galaxy Ticketing and Macau Ticket.

As Macau prepares to bid farewell to the year, “Galaxy Macau™ Presents – Galaxy Music Gala: Sumi Jo – Mad for Love” offers a soul-stirring celebration of love, passion and musical artistry. This exclusive pre-New Year concert invites audiences to savour the emotional richness of opera, with a repertoire that explores the many facets of love – from longing and anticipation to joy and devotion – through the timeless classics by Donizetti, Bellini, Strauss and more.

Grammy Award-winning soprano Sumi Jo, hailed as one of the most celebrated voices of her generation, has graced the stages of La Scala, Covent Garden, and the Metropolitan Opera. A UNESCO Artist for Peace, recipient of Korea’s Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit and Commandeur de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, she has released more than 50 recordings and earned global acclaim as a best-selling classical artist.

Joining Sumi Jo in concert are baritone Wang Yun-Peng — Operalia laureate and Metropolitan Opera regular, praised for his elegant phrasing and dramatic instinct — and pianist Andrey Vinichenko, a Gold Medallist at the Osaka International Music Competition, known for his international solo and chamber performances.

This one-night-only performance is more than a concert – it is a celebration of eternal romance and musical excellence, presented in one of Macau’s most sophisticated venues. Mad for Love promises to be a highlight of the festive season, offering music lovers a rare opportunity to experience world-class opera in an intimate and acoustically refined setting.

Tickets for Galaxy Macau™ Presents – Galaxy Music Gala: Sumi Jo – Mad for Love” will go on sale at 12:00 on October 14 through Galaxy Ticketing and Macau Ticket.

Galaxy Macau™ Presents – Galaxy Music Gala: Sumi Jo – Mad for Love

Time: December 28, 2025 Venue: Galaxy Auditorium, 2/F, Galaxy International Convention Center Ticket category and price: MOP/HKD 1288 / 888 / 688 / 488 *To be determined by ticketing platforms Ticket sales date: From 12:00, October 14, 2025 (Tuesday) Ticketing channels: Galaxy Ticketing and Macau Ticket

Crafted to the world’s highest performance standards, the 620-seat Galaxy Auditorium boasts state-of-the-art audio-visual systems and cutting-edge acoustics. It offers an exceptional setting for keynote addresses, opening ceremonies, cultural showcases, musical performances, and product unveilings.

