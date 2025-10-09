Tainan to Host the 2025 Kunshen Wangye’s Salt for Peace Festival, Taiwan’s Premier Salt Culture Event

Source: Media Outreach

TAINAN, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 October 2025 – The Kunshen Wangye’s Salt for Peace Festival, Taiwan’s largest celebration of salt culture, will take place on November 15–16, 2025, at the Nankunshen Daitian Temple in Beimen, Tainan. Organized by the Southwest Coast National Scenic Area Headquarters, this 22nd edition carries the theme “Together in Blessings, Bringing Sunlit Happiness Home,” blending culture, faith, and entertainment while inviting travelers to join the celebration.

The festival’s most spectacular highlight is the awe-inspiring 108-ton Salt Mountain, transformed into a dazzling stage where music and rainbow lights weave together to create an unforgettable nighttime spectacle. On November 15, the Salt Festival Concert will feature some of Taiwan’s most popular singers, lighting up the salt village sky with music and energy.

By day, the excitement continues with a vibrant local food market, family craft workshops, children’s games, cultural performances, and the thrilling Moon Block Challenge, offering a total prize pool of over NT$500,000.

Visitors can also join the Six-Temple Blessing Tour, collecting stamps at historic temples to redeem exclusive souvenirs, or experience the Interactive Digital Archway, where immersive visuals bring the grandeur of the Nankunshen archway to life. This year’s Peace Salt Bags, endorsed by the guardian deity Lord Zhu (Zhu Fu Qian Sui), are available in exchange for just three donated uniform invoices—combining charity with blessings to bring peace home.

The festival concludes with the heartwarming Blessing Salt Ceremony, where small mounds of consecrated salt are shared with the crowd, symbolizing the spreading of peace and happiness to every family.

The Salt for Peace Festival is more than a celebration—it bridges Taiwan’s traditional salt-making heritage with modern tourism. International travelers can enjoy Tainan’s finest cuisine, coastal scenery, and unique cultural traditions all in one place. Don’t miss this once-a-year celebration—come and experience the captivating charm of Taiwan’s salt culture!

