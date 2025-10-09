Seventy-seven new officers hit the streets in a week

Source: New Zealand Police

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers, members of the police executive and wing patron Former Deputy Police Commissioner Wally Haumaha – Te Arawa, Tainui, Mataatua, ONZM and QSM congratulated the 77 graduating constables from Wing 388 this morning.

Families and friends watched as the newly attested police officers marched out at Te Rauparaha Arena, Porirua. The celebration acknowledged the successful completion of their initial 20-week training course at the Royal New Zealand Police College (RNZPC).

The top award winner for wing 388, Constable Hayden McNulty not only took the top honours, but was also awarded the Physical Training and Defensive Tactics Award.

The biggest takeaway from training in my opinion is the new connections I have made and pieces of advice I have taken from every other member of my wing.”

Constable McNulty starts his career in Counties Manukau.

The Leadership Award Winner, Constable Kate Kersten, addressed the wing after attestation. She’s thrilled with her success and heads to Southern District.

“My advice is jump into the deep end and get out of your comfort zone. Fully embrace all the challenges, you will grow so much as a person.”

Patron’s award winner Constable Chantal Willliams is heading to Central District after graduation.

“The lifelong friendships I made at college were one of my many highlights. They showed me that true strength comes from working together and supporting each other to be our best.”

Deployment:

The new constables will start their first day of duty in their Police districts on the week beginning Monday 20 October 2025 and will continue their training on the job as probationary constables.

Tāmaki Makaurau a total of 24 and broken down into the three districts: Auckland City 5, Waitematā 7, Counties Manukau 12, Waikato 7, Bay of Plenty 6, Eastern 1, Central 5, Wellington 8, Canterbury 7, Southern 15.

All Awards:

Minister’s Award recognising top recruit Constable Hayden McNulty posted to Counties Manukau District. Constable McNulty also receives the Physical Training and Defensive Tactics Award.

Commissioner’s Award for Leadership: Constable Kate Kersten posted to Southern District.

Patron’s Award for second top student: Constable Chantal Williams posted to Central District.

Firearms Award: Constable Nick Winter posted to Counties Manukau District.

Driver Training and Road Policing Award: Constable Alex King posted to Waikato District.

Demographics:

27.3 percent are female, 72.7 percent are male. New Zealand European make up 67.5 percent of the wing, with Māori 10.4 percent, Pasifika 2.6 percent, Asian 15.6 percent, LAAM 3.9 percent.

Wing Patron:

Retired Deputy Commissioner Wallace (Wally) Haumaha (Te Arawa and Ngāti Ngāraranui) has been an outstanding leader in Police across his 40 years of service and his long stewardship of Police’s Māori, Pacific & Ethnic Services. During this time, from 1984 to 2024, he was instrumental in leading a cultural shift in policing to respond to New Zealand’s increasingly ethnically diverse communities. Wally is held in high regard by Māori leaders nationwide, and by Pacific and Ethnic leaders, many of whom he brought together as advisors to the Commissioners of Police he worked under. Wally has been the architect of a model of policing that has allowed Police to think more creatively about the decisions they make when coming into contact with New Zealanders in the course of their duties. Wally played a leading role in developing Police strategies and in many high-profile events, such as the Foreshore and Seabed hikoi in 2004, and the responses to the 2011 Canterbury earthquakes, 2019 terror attack, Whakaari/White Island tragedy, Ihumatao, COVID iwi checkpoints and the Parliament occupation. He responded to opportunities, within Police and alongside community leaders, to achieve social, health and economic benefits. A prime example was establishing alternative resolution pathways to justice via Te Pae Oranga, a programme that has provided excellent results to reduce demand on the criminal justice system.

Wally was awarded the Queen’s Service Medal in 1997 for service to the community and was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2017 for services to NZ Police and Māori, Pacific and ethnic communities. Since retiring, Wally has taken on a number of roles, with his latest role as Chair of the Te Arawa Lakes Trust.

