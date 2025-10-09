Hong Kong & Macau Join the MICHELIN Guide’s Global Hotel Excellence with MICHELIN Key Distinctions

Source: Media Outreach

2,457 hotels worldwide awarded One, Two, or Three MICHELIN Keys, setting a new global benchmark for hotel excellence

Debuting to the prestigious list for the first time are 18 hotels in Hong Kong & Macau (1 Three MICHELIN Keys; 6 Two MICHELIN Keys; and 11 One MICHELIN Key hotels)

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 October 2025 – The MICHELIN Guide proudly unveils its inaugural Global MICHELIN Keys Selection, recognizing 2,457 hotels across the globe for truly outstanding stays. Following the successful launch of MICHELIN Key distinctions in 15 destinations last year, MICHELIN Guide Inspectors have now evaluated over 7,000 hotels they are already recommending worldwide to identify the very best of them.

The most outstanding ones are awarded One, Two, or Three MICHELIN Keys — a new benchmark for excellence in lodging. These distinctions reflect the Guide’s rigorous standards and celebrate properties that offer remarkable experiences in design, service, and location. All selected hotels are bookable via The MICHELIN Guide’s website and mobile apps, with concierge services and VIP perks.

“125 years after its creation as a guide for discerning travelers, The MICHELIN Guide is once again redefining excellence — this time in the world of hospitality. Just as MICHELIN Stars celebrate the world’s most exceptional restaurants, MICHELIN Keys now honor hotels that offer truly remarkable stays, where design, service, and location come together to create unforgettable moments,” says Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of The MICHELIN Guide.

Hong Kong & Macau: Showcasing Distinctive Hospitality with MICHELIN Keys

Hong Kong and Macau debut in the MICHELIN Keys Selection with 18 honored hotels: 1 Three MICHELIN Keys, 6 Two MICHELIN Keys, and 11 One MICHELIN Key properties. Among them, three standouts reflect the region’s excellence in hospitality.

Rosewood Hong Kong (Three MICHELIN Keys) is a luxury waterfront hotel in Kowloon with refined interiors, panoramic views, and exceptional dining. Its contemporary design and residential warmth offer an elevated experience.

(Three MICHELIN Keys) is a luxury waterfront hotel in Kowloon with refined interiors, panoramic views, and exceptional dining. Its contemporary design and residential warmth offer an elevated experience. The Karl Lagerfeld (Two MICHELIN Keys) in Macau is a fashion-forward hotel designed by the late icon, featuring bold interiors, curated art, and luxurious amenities.

(Two MICHELIN Keys) in Macau is a fashion-forward hotel designed by the late icon, featuring bold interiors, curated art, and luxurious amenities. Hotel ICON Hong Kong (One MICHELIN Key) is a stylish urban retreat in Tsim Sha Tsui, known for modern design, innovative dining, warm service, and sustainability.

The MICHELIN Keys: A New Global Standard

MICHELIN Keys are awarded based on five universal criteria, evaluating the overall hospitality experience rather than individual amenities. The distinctions are:

One MICHELIN Key : A very special stay with character and exceptional service.

: A very special stay with character and exceptional service. Two MICHELIN Keys : An exceptional stay with unique charm and a strong sense of place.

: An exceptional stay with unique charm and a strong sense of place. Three MICHELIN Keys: An extraordinary stay offering the pinnacle of comfort, service, and design.

In addition to the MICHELIN Keys, The MICHELIN Guide presents four Special Awards, recognizing hotels for achievements that transcend traditional categories and celebrating excellence and uniqueness in specific areas of hospitality.

MICHELIN Architecture & Design Award: Atlantis The Royal (Dubai, UAE)

Atlantis The Royal (Dubai, UAE) MICHELIN Wellness Award: Bürgenstock Resort Switzerland

Bürgenstock Resort Switzerland MICHELIN Local Gateway Award: La Fiermontina Ocean (Larache, Morocco)

La Fiermontina Ocean (Larache, Morocco) MICHELIN Opening of the Year Award, supported by United Overseas Bank (UOB): The Burman Hotel (Tallinn, Estonia)

All MICHELIN Guide hotel recommendations are available on its website and app, where travelers can book directly with personalized travel expert services to enhance each stay.

Find the full Global MICHELIN Key selection and Special Awards here; guide.michelin.com/en/hotels.

The MICHELIN Guide Hotels Ceremony is supported by our Event Principal Partner, United Overseas Bank (UOB). Pictures of the event available here: Michelin Content Center