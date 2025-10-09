Focus on State Highway 1 for Coastal Otago maintenance season

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency

Travelling on State Highway 1 in Otago is set to get smoother and safer as a result of a significant amount of roading work over the next few months.

The maintenance season over spring and summer for the Coastal Otago highway network features multiple projects focused on SH1 in the Dunedin urban area, and areas north and south of the city.

The Coastal Otago state highway network (or Network Outcome Contract (NOC) area for NZTA) is one of the largest in the country, with 773 kilometres of highway. It stretches from its northern extent at the Waitaki River to the Lindis Pass summit, inland to Raes Junction, and south to the boundary between Otago and Southland south of Waipahi.

“The programme for this spring and summer includes some major resurfacing work in the heart of Dunedin, which does mean some night-time road closures, but we are doing everything to get through that work with minimal disruption for road users, businesses and residents,” says Ben Parker, Maintenance Contract Manager for the Coastal Otago network for New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.

“The upshot of all of this work is that we get an improved highway network for all of us to travel on.”

Road resurfacing

SH1 Crawford St from Gordon St to Queens Gardens – September/October 2025.

SH1 Cumberland St from Gordon St to Andersons Bay – October 2025.

SH1 Green Island Motorway from the Green Island offramp to the Abbotsford onramp – timing to be confirmed.

SH1 Oamaru North – timing to be confirmed.

Work underway below on Crawford Street/State Highway 1 in central Dunedin.

Road reconstructions

SH85 Meadowbank – underway.

SH1 Pukeuri to Oamaru – earthworks and drainage work underway, reconstruction due to start next week.

SH1 Kakaho – earthworks and drainage work underway, reconstruction due in 2026.

SH1 Bushey (north of Palmerston) – earthworks and drainage work underway, reconstruction due to start in 2026.

SH83 Awamoko – reconstruction due to start in January 2026.

Road sealing (*prominent works/not a complete list below)

SH1 Pigeon Flat, Dunedin-Waitati Highway near the Leith Saddle

SH1 Mosgiel offramp

SH1 Allanton

SH1 Kakapuaka, Balclutha

SH87 Lee Stream Outram Road

SH1 Clinton North

SH85 Morrisons

“As always, we thank people for their patience, and driving with care around roadworks, as we undertake this important and necessary work over the spring and summer months,” Mr Parker says.

The Coastal Otago highway network/Network Outcome Contract (NOC) area in which Downer is contracted by NZTA.

Weekly updates on the maintenance work underway on Otago state highways can be found here, with an option to subscribe:(external link)

Otago state highway maintenance programme

