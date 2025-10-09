Clear regulations for methamphetamine in rentals

Source: New Zealand Government

Tenants and landlords will soon benefit from clear rules for safely managing methamphetamine residue in rental properties, Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka says.

“For too long, a lack of legislative rules for acceptable levels of methamphetamine residue in rentals has caused long-standing confusion and disproportionate responses to low levels, which evidence shows are unlikely to pose any risk.

“Landlords and tenants deserve clarity on when rentals must be tested for residue, what should be done to ensure risks are managed, and how these issues should be navigated during a tenancy.

“Following extensive public and scientific consultation, the Government is improving the rental market across the board by establishing clear rules to ensure safe, cost-effective, and proportionate approaches are put in place. These are:

Rental properties will be deemed contaminated if methamphetamine residue exceeds 15µg/100cm² and will require decontamination until levels are at or below 15µg/100cm².

When methamphetamine residue levels are above 30µg/100cm² landlords and tenants will have the option of quickly ending the tenancy.

Landlords will be required to engage professional testers in specific circumstances where there is evidence of contamination.

Testing and decontamination will follow scientifically robust processes, drawing on key elements of the relevant New Zealand Standard 8510:2017 Testing and decontamination of methamphetamine-contaminated properties.

Clear rules will govern the handling of abandoned goods in contaminated properties, balancing safety with fairness.

“We’re taking a safe, precautionary approach,” Mr Potaka says.

“People can have confidence that these regulations have been informed by expert advice, including from the New Zealand Institute for Public Health and Forensic Science, with input from a wide range of stakeholders including tenants, landlords, community housing providers, academic experts and testing and decontamination industry organisations, among others.

“The regulations are expected to come into force next year.”

