VinFast launches “Your Voice, Our Future”, Indonesia’s first nationwide VinFast electric vehicle voting competition

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 October 2025 –VinFast officially launched “Your Voice, Our Future” (“Suaramu Penentu Langkah Kami”), a landmark future vehicle design voting program tailored for Indonesian consumers and conducted on a unprecedented nationwide scale. This initiative empowers Indonesian citizens to directly contribute their insights toward perfecting the designs of the next-generation VinFast electric vehicle lineup, thereby ensuring optimal alignment with the preferences and practical demands of the local market.

Carrying the message “Vote for the design that moves you forward, and drives Indonesia further”, VinFast seeks to transform every Indonesian citizen into an integral part of the creative journey. The voice of the community will be instrumental in forging smart and modern electric vehicles, positioning them as essential companions for Indonesian consumers in the nation’s green revolution.

The program will feature a comprehensive showcase of completely new design concepts for the VF 5, VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9. These revolutionary designs were developed for the Indonesian market by VinFast’s in-house creative teams, in collaboration with leading global design studios, embodying a spirit of innovation, youthful energy, and local identity.

Consumers will be provided with detailed, high-fidelity sketches of both the exterior and interior concepts, enabling easy comparison and selection. This direct engagement allows the public to vote for their most favored design for each VinFast model line.

Going beyond selection, participants are also invited to submit their own design ideas to VinFast (in JPEG/PNG format). These unique proposals may very well serve as a source of inspiration or even be advanced for development into production models in the future.

The competition not only offers Indonesians the chance to make their voice count in shaping cars designed for their own roads, but also features attractive prizes worth a total of IDR 1.335 billion. Full prize details will be announced on the official contest website.

The voting program runs from October 7 to October 18, 2025; the evaluation phase takes place from October 19 to 24; and the Award Ceremony will be held on October 26, 2025.

To ensure broad participation, VinFast is organizing both online and offline voting activities. The public can cast their votes and share design feedback via myvoiceforvinfast.com, or visit VinFast showrooms, shopping malls, and major exhibitions nationwide. In addition, VinFast encourages citizens to submit creative sketches as an expression of personal inspiration and national pride.

The esteemed jury panel comprises authoritative figures in Indonesian media, culture, and motorsports, including Munawar Chalil (Carvaganza), IAM Auto Modified, Moto Mobi, Gofar Hilman, and Revy Vamella, alongside Mr. Kariyanto Hardjosoemarto, CEO of VinFast Indonesia. Their involvement ensures the entire process is conducted with transparency, cultural sensitivity, and professional diversity.

Mr. Kariyanto Hardjosoemarto, CEO of VinFast Indonesia, shared: “Guided by our ‘Customer-Centricity’ philosophy, VinFast intends for the people of Indonesia to become the true co-creators of our electric vehicle future. We firmly believe that every idea, every choice from the community, holds intrinsic value and the power to shape groundbreaking designs. ‘Your Voice, Our Future’ is a powerful affirmation that VinFast is committed to listening and empowering the Indonesian community to directly contribute to the green transformation journey. This initiative will establish a solid platform for VinFast and Indonesia to collectively break boundaries, reach further, and make a significant mark in the global green revolution.”

After more than a year of presence, VinFast is already preparing to bring its Subang assembly plant online while rapidly introducing a diverse array of products in Indonesia’s most popular segments, spanning the VF 3, VF 5, VF 6, VF e34, and VF 7. All models are supported by highly attractive sales and after-sales policies. Furthermore, VinFast is continually expanding its network of reputable dealerships, service centers, and banking partnerships, creating optimal conditions for Indonesian consumers to transition toward sustainable, green mobility.

