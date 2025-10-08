Special Olympians join with Police for Law Enforcement Torch run – Auckland

Source: New Zealand Police

Police will be part of something special this weekend, supporting Auckland’s Special Olympics athletes to carry the Flame of Hope in support of The Special Olympics Games.

The games are to be held at the new Wolfbrook Arena in Christchurch from Wednesday 10 until Sunday 14 of December this year.

Media is invited to attend the three exciting events in the Auckland area this weekend for the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The events take place in central Auckland on Saturday and two venues in south Auckland on Sunday. Media are welcome at all three events to take photos, video footage and conduct interviews with athletes and officers.

What: Saturday Law Enforcement Torch Run Auckland Central

Where: Meet at Victoria Park at the intersection of Victoria Street West and Beaumont Street (Freemans Bay Auckland).

When: Saturday 11 October 2025 at 10am

Who: District Special Olympics athletes, coaches, families and police

What: Law Enforcement Torch Run for Auckland Central Police.

What: Sunday Law Enforcement Torch Run Weymouth, South Auckland

Where: Meet at Mountfort Park, 10 Sykes Road Weymouth (Opposite the swimming pools).

When: Sunday 12 October 2025 at 10am

Who: District Special Olympics athletes, coaches, families and police

What: First Law Enforcement Torch Run for Counties Manukau District.

What: Sunday Law Enforcement Torch Run Pukekohe, South Auckland

Where: Meet at Navigation Homes Stadium, (Lower car park), 21 Stadium Drive, Pukekohe.

When: Sunday 12 October 2025 at 2pm

Who: District Special Olympics athletes, coaches, families and police

What: Second Law Enforcement Torch Run for Counties Manukau District.

Police contact: Inspector Mark Harrison 021 1907 805

Special Olympics contact: Coen Lammers 021 730 239

Known as Guardians of the Flame, police members, along with Special Olympics athletes, will carry the Flame of Hope as it traverses the country to get local communities excited about the upcoming December Games.

Athletes, supporters and Police staff will assemble at the three different Auckland locations to run the flame.

“Lighting the Flame of Hope means that the games are just around the corner,” says Special Olympics Chief Executive Fran Scholey. The New Zealand Law Enforcement Torch Run that starts in Northland on October 4 will travel all the way down to Southland, before it ends up in Christchurch in the week before the games start.

The countdown is on!

Inspector Rupert Friend, New Zealand Police says, “We are always proud to take part in the Law Enforcement Torch Run to help raise awareness and funds for the Special Olympics movement.

“The Torch Run has grown over the years and now includes many fundraising platforms including Polar Plunges.

We held two plunges in Wellington and Christchurch this year where a total of $26,000 was raised for our New Zealand athletes.

“The Law Enforcement Torch Run is a worldwide organisation and celebrated this year raising $1 billion to support the athletes of Special Olympics.

We encourage all kiwis to come out and show their support at Torch Run events up and down the country from October to December leading up to the games.”

