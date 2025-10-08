Health – ProCare to Lead National Nurse Practitioner Training Programme

Source: ProCare

ProCare is proud to announce its appointment as the lead provider in a newly formed consortium of primary healthcare organisations delivering the Nurse Practitioner Training Support Scheme (NPTSS) across Aotearoa over the next three years.

The NPTSS is a nationally consistent, regionally responsive initiative designed to support 180 registered nurses each year through the final practicum year of their Master of Nursing qualification, helping them transition into their new scope of practice as Nurse Practitioners (Mātanga Tapuhi).

ProCare is joined in the consortium by Mahitahi Hauora, Pegasus, Pinnacle, Tū Ora Compass Health, and WellSouth to leverage collective capability and scale across New Zealand.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at ProCare, says: “For primary care to be sustainable and successful in the future, New Zealand needs to take an innovative approach to how we care for patients going forward. One of the key enablers is workforce, and looking at transformative models of care, using a team-based approach that takes a whole-of-patient view.

“The significant increase in NPs in primary and community care will enhance the multi-disciplinary collaborative, team-based to approach primary care. We are excited about the potential this has to help relieve pressure on the healthcare workforce and improve access to care continues Norwell.

“We recognise and acknowledge the important and critical role our GPs and existing NPs play in mentoring these trainees. We also welcome the financial support available for those contributing to training and supervision of the NPs – it’s important that their time and mahi is recognised and compensated accordingly,” she continues.

“This is another demonstrable example of how we are developing workforce in primary care. We are passionate about this (and the long-term sustainability of healthcare), and we are privileged to have already led the enablement team for CPCT. Additionally, our other workforce programmes already in execution include our NZREX community placement programme, GPEP workforce support programme, TupuToa Intern programme, and our Psychology Intern Hub,” points out Norwell.

“It is wonderful that Health New Zealand has recognised the important role that NPs can play as part of a team of primary care professionals. By investing in their development, we’re expanding capacity, strengthening continuity, and ultimately improving health outcomes,” continues Norwell.

“The NPTSS programme is a significant step forward in building a stronger, more innovative and sustainable health system – one that supports nurses to grow into advanced clinical roles while improving access to care for communities – and ProCare is delighted to be leading this important initiative,” continues Norwell.

“I am very much looking forward to working together to deliver a programme that benefits nurses, practices, and the communities they serve,” concludes Norwell.

Applications are now open for eligible nurses. For more information or to apply, visit: www.npsupport.co.nz

About ProCare:

ProCare is a leading healthcare provider that aims to deliver the most progressive, pro-active and equitable health and wellbeing services in Aotearoa. We do this through our clinical support services, mental health and wellness services, virtual/tele health, mobile health, smoking cessation and by taking a population health and equity approach to our mahi. As New Zealand’s largest Primary Health Organisation, we represent a network of general practice teams and healthcare professionals who provide care to nearly 700,000 patients across Auckland. These practices serve the largest Pacific and South Asian populations enrolled in general practice and the largest Māori population in Tāmaki Makaurau. For more information go to www.procare.co.nz

