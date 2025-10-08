Evidence shows rising risks to coasts and communities: Our Marine Environment 2025 – New Zealand’s environmental reporting series: Our Marine Environment 2025 – Stats NZ news story and information release

Evidence shows rising risks to coasts and communities: Our Marine Environment 2025 – news story

8 October 2025

The Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ have released the latest Our Marine Environment 2025 report today.

The report highlights how climate change and human activity are putting increasing pressure on our coasts and the ocean – affecting communities, industries, and ecosystems across the country.

“For many people, the sea is part of daily life – whether through work, recreation, or cultural connection. This report brings together the best available evidence to show how that environment is changing, and why it matters,” says Alison Collins, Chief Science Advisor at the Ministry for the Environment.

“Continuity in environmental reporting is essential. It allows us to track trends over time, identify emerging risks, and make informed decisions because we know the challenges and can build resilience for the future.”

Visit our website to read this news story and information release:

For media enquiries contact: Media team, Wellington, media@stats.govt.nz“>media@stats.govt.nz, 021 285 9191

The Government Statistician authorises all statistics and data we publish.