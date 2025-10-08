Education – ERO finds students are going to school more, with attendance back to pre-Covid levels and students now thinking school is more important

Source: Education Review Office



ERO’s new report Back to Class has found that school attendance is back to pre-Covid levels and students are taking going to school more seriously than three years ago.

“Going to school every day is critical for students’ futures. Students who miss a week each term will have missed out on a year of schooling by the time they are 16,” says Ruth Shinoda, Head of ERO’s Education Evaluation Centre. “It is very good news that not only is attendance back to pre-Covid levels with six out of ten students now attending regularly, but also more students now think school is important.”

The report involved nearly 15,000 students, parents, teachers and leaders from schools across New Zealand. ERO found that 8 out of 10 students now think education is important for their future and three-quarters now think going to school every day is important. The number of students never wanting to miss school has almost doubled since 2022.

“The shift we have seen in students’ attitudes reflects both the hard work schools have put in to increase attendance, and the change in parents’ attitudes,” said Ms Shinoda. “Parents’ attitudes to attendance are critical and the good news is that more parents now understand the importance of their child not missing a lot of school.” Now only three in ten parents are comfortable with their child missing a week or more of school a term while this used to be four in ten. Parents are also taking the law requiring attendance more seriously.

ERO’s report identifies five school actions that have had the biggest impact on attendance. “Schools setting clear expectations, making sure students feel connected to school, and giving students roles and responsibilities at school, providing practical support, and rewarding attendance have had the biggest impact on students’ attendance,” said Ms Shinoda. For example, students who feel they belong at school are five times more likely to think going every day is important. Schools are doing these things more.

But there is still further to go to raise attendance. “We still need to shift parents’ attitudes, so they see their child going to school every day as important.” More parents are now comfortable with their child missing a couple of days of school, for example for activities and family events. Schools report that holidays during term time are their biggest challenge. These can disrupt students’ routines and break the habit of attendance.

– This report looks at regular attendance, which is when students attend school more than 90 percent of the time, which means missing fewer than five full days per term.

– ERO collected over 14,600 survey responses, spoke to over 300 participants, and visited 16 case study schools.

– ERO is the New Zealand government’s external evaluation agency for the education system. ERO’s Education Evaluation Centre carries out independent, in-depth research of different aspects of New Zealand’s schools.