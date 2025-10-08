Appeal for information: Raumanga fire

Source: New Zealand Police

Northland Police investigating a suspicious fire are appealing for help to identify a person seen on Raumanga Valley Road, Whangārei, in the early hours of Tuesday, 23 September.

Whangārei Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer says the sighting occurred a day prior to a suspected arson at the address.

“The person was seen between approximately 4am and 6am, wearing dark clothing and a balaclava.

“If you saw this person, or anything else suspicious around that time, we want to hear from you.

“We’re making good progress on the investigation, including reviewing a significant amount of CCTV footage.”

Police were called to the property about 6.20am on Wednesday, 24th September, after a couch on the front porch was set alight.

“Thankfully, all five occupants were able to get out safely but the situation could have been very different,” Detective Senior Sergeant Pilmer says.

Anyone with information is urged to update Police online now or call 105 using the reference number 250924/3224.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Nicole Bremner/NZ Police

MIL OSI