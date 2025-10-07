TEO roles and responsibilities – final-year Fees Free

Source: Tertiary Education Commission

Tertiary education organisation (TEO) data and reporting

Fees Free reporting requirements

Fees Free data is collected via the Single Data Return (SDR) and work-based data collection through DXP Ngā Kete. Check the respective data specifications and resources for more information about reporting requirements and formats.

How you can support your learners

Ensure learners know they need to pay their fees upfront

Make sure learners understand they must pay their fees upfront and that Fees Free will be paid on completion of their qualification or programme.

TEOs are responsible for collecting any unpaid fees or outstanding debt from learners.

Ensure your data is accurate to prevent your learners being charged interest

You must ensure your data is accurate. Fee data is used to calculate learner entitlement. If a learner’s fee data is incorrect and they are overpaid their Fees Free entitlement, they could be charged use of money interest (UOMI) by Inland Revenue (IR). This is compensation for not having use of the money.

In the SDR, fee data is collected in the Actual Course Fee field in the Course Enrolment File (for course tuition and compulsory course costs charged for each course enrolment) and Maxima Exempt Fee field in the Learner File (for student services fees charged for the year).

In the work-based data collection, fee data is collected in the Fee Amount field in the Learner Fees API (there is an option to submit a CSV file if preferred to API). The fees reported must include the fees for all training and assessment activities undertaken by the learner in each calendar year.

Collect IRD numbers to streamline the application process

Collect and report learner IRD numbers to the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC). This will enable effective and efficient data matching across agencies and support the payment of Fees Free entitlement payments by IR. IRD numbers, alongside National Student Numbers (NSNs), dates of birth and information supplied by learners, are used to match identity and confirm eligibility.

Learners who provide their IRD number will have a more streamlined application process.

Provide qualification completion dates and other information to learners

Qualification completion date is defined as the date the learner has met the requirements to be awarded the qualification (whether an eligible provider-based qualification or work-based programme).

When learners apply, they will be asked for the official completion date for their qualification or programme. Learners must meet the eligibility requirements on this date. It’s important they provide the correct date to ensure their eligibility is assessed accurately.

Learners may be able to find their completion date on their New Zealand Record of Achievement, or they may contact you for the completion date.

You may wish to proactively provide learners with their official completion date before they apply for Fees Free.

Learners will also be asked to provide the following information:

NSN

TEO name

qualification or programme name

qualification or programme level on the New Zealand Qualifications and Credentials Framework (NZQCF).

If IR already has information about the learner’s completion, this information will be pre-filled for the learner, and they’ll only be asked to confirm that the information is correct.

Advise learners of the best time to apply for Fees Free

The best time for a learner to apply is once IR has completion data about the learner – find out more at Fees Free Processing Times – Inland Revenue.

There may be a delay from when a learner completes their qualification or programme, to when IR receives confirmation of this from TEC. Once IR receives confirmation from TEC and the learner completes their application, it can take up to 20 working days to process.

Provide TEC with additional information for reviews

Learners can ask IR for a review if they disagree with their Fees Free outcome. This includes if they disagree with the fees, their eligibility, or qualification or programme eligibility.

IR may contact TEC for more information. We may contact you if the review is in relation to data you have reported in your Single Data Return or work-based data collection.

Keep up to date with Fees Free messaging

Keep your communications up to date with the content and key messages at Communications pack for TEOs.

