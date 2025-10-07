NZ-AU: IREN Secures New Multi-Year AI Cloud Contracts

Source: GlobeNewswire (MIL-NZ-AU)

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IREN Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) (“IREN”) today announced it has signed additional multi-year cloud services contracts with leading AI companies for NVIDIA Blackwell GPU deployments.

IREN recently expanded its AI Cloud capacity and remains on track to achieve >$500m in annualized run-rate revenue (ARR) from the 23k GPUs currently operating and on order by the end of Q1 2026.1

To date, customer contracts have been secured for 11k of the 23k GPUs, representing approximately $225m in AI Cloud ARR, expected to be in operation by the end of 2025.2

New NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs continue to be contracted ahead of delivery on an average term of 2 years, at pricing that supports a ~2-year revenue payback.

Beyond the initial 23k GPUs, IREN is actively engaging with existing and prospective customers through site tours, technical diligence and commercial negotiations. The British Columbia campuses, together with the Horizon 1 & 2 data centers under construction in Childress, provide capacity for more than 100k GPUs.3 In addition, IREN’s 2,910 MW secured power and land portfolio offers significant expansion potential, which is also the subject of ongoing customer discussions.

“Our ability to rapidly transition from ASICs to GPUs across our British Columbia campuses, and the speed at which we’re building Horizon 1 & 2, demonstrates how IREN is uniquely positioned to meet accelerating demand for AI compute.” said Daniel Roberts, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of IREN.

“With nearly 3GW of grid-connected power across North America and a cloud services business scaling in size and reputation, we believe IREN is well positioned to scale with the rapid growth in AI compute needs.”

With the business continuing to evolve, IREN will transition to a standardized reporting process consistent with industry peers and monthly operating updates will be discontinued.

About IREN

IREN is a leading developer, owner and operator of next-generation data centers powering the future of Bitcoin, AI and beyond utilizing 100% renewable energy including through the purchase of RECs. Strategically located in renewable-rich, fiber-connected regions across the U.S. and Canada, IREN’s large-scale, grid-connected facilities are purpose-built for the next generation of power-dense computing applications.

Power & Land Portfolio : 2,910MW of grid-connected power secured across >2,000 acres in the U.S. and Canada, with an additional multi-gigawatt development pipeline.

: 2,910MW of grid-connected power secured across >2,000 acres in the U.S. and Canada, with an additional multi-gigawatt development pipeline. Next-Generation Data Centers : 810MW of operating data centers underpinning three verticals: Bitcoin Mining, AI Cloud Services and AI Data Centers.

: 810MW of operating data centers underpinning three verticals: Bitcoin Mining, AI Cloud Services and AI Data Centers. Bitcoin Mining : one of the world’s largest and lowest-cost Bitcoin producers with 50 EH/s of installed self-mining capacity.

: one of the world’s largest and lowest-cost Bitcoin producers with 50 EH/s of installed self-mining capacity. AI Cloud Services : delivering high performance cloud compute to AI customers with next-generation NVIDIA and AMD GPUs.

: delivering high performance cloud compute to AI customers with next-generation NVIDIA and AMD GPUs. AI Data Centers : end-to-end design, construction and operation of data center infrastructure tailored for AI workloads.

Assumptions and Notes

AI Cloud ARR is calculated as GPU/hour pricing for contracted GPUs multiplied by 8,760 hours per year and includes annualized revenue for storage and ancillaries. AI Cloud ARR of >$500m is presented as an illustrative run-rate measure of potential revenue based on a ~23k GPU deployment and internal company assumptions regarding utilization and GPU pricing. It is not fully contracted, there can be no assurance that it will be achieved, and actual revenue may differ materially. Assumes on time delivery and commissioning of GPUs. AI Cloud ARR of $225m is calculated as GPU/hour pricing for contracted GPUs as of October 6, 2025 multiplied by 8,760 hours per year and includes annualized revenue for storage and ancillaries. 100k GPUs reflects internal estimate of capacity based on 160MW total power capacity across British Columbia sites, 1.1 PUE and NVIDIA Blackwell B200 GPU reference architecture, combined with 100MW (IT load) capacity across Horizon 1 & 2 and NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 reference architecture.

