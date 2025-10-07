Launch of new Top Up Community Grants

Source: New Zealand Government

New Top Up Community Grants to boost local mental health initiatives have been launched by Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey and Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand Chief Executive Shaun Robinson as part of Mental Health Awareness Week 2025.

“The Government has partnered with the Mental Health Foundation to establish Top Up Community Grants. These small grants are designed to help grassroots community organisations deliver events, activities, and projects that bring the theme of Top Up to life in their local communities,” Mr Doocey says.

“Communities know what works best for them. By backing local initiatives, this fund supports meaningful, community-led action, from small towns to neighbourhoods in our biggest cities.

“It’s especially meaningful to launch these grants at the Mental Health Foundation, an organisation that has led the way in breaking down stigma and supporting better mental health across the country.”

Minister Doocey has been listening to the sector and acknowledges the advice of Shaun Robinson, who has highlighted the importance of enabling communities to deliver activities that strengthen mental health outcomes.

“The Mental Health Awareness Week theme this year is Top Up Together, which is exactly what these grants are about. Good mental health doesn’t happen by accident – it comes from the small, everyday actions we take to recharge, connect, and look after ourselves and those around us,” Mr Doocey says.



“The Top Up campaign and launch of the new grants are a part of our mental health plan for faster access to support, more frontline workers and a better crisis response.

“Whether it’s you, your child, a friend, or a family member reaching out for support, this Government is committed to ensuring support is there.”

Note to editor:

• There is $250,000 per annum available to distribute through the scheme over the next two years, with grant amounts between $10,000 and $40,000 per initiative.



MIL OSI