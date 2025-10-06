Proposed updates to MPI’s cost recovery for plant and forestry export certification

Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries

Background to phytosanitary certification

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) is reviewing how much it charges to recover the costs of providing export phytosanitary certification for plant and forestry products. This will be the first major review in fees since 2007.

Phytosanitary certification is essential for New Zealand’s plant-based exports, providing official government-to-government assurances that exported plant products meet the plant health and regulatory requirements of importing countries. These services support around $13 billion in annual exports across the horticulture (excluding wine), forestry, and arable sectors.

MPI currently charges a per-certificate fee. Rising costs, inflation, increased international compliance requirements, and changes in export behaviour have contributed to a projected deficit of $7.276 million in the certification account by 2027–28 based on the current fee structure.

Recovering the cost of services from external third parties, including those who directly benefit from the services delivered, is a commonly accepted practice across all New Zealand government agencies and around the world.

What we’re proposing

MPI is proposing 2 options to reduce the projected deficit.

Option 1: Immediate recovery: Apply a one-off fee increase for 13 months from 1 December 2025 until 31 December 2026.

Without changes, MPI will need to reduce its services, potentially affecting New Zealand’s ability to meet international export requirements and maintain market access.

Once the existing deficit has been recovered, the proposed levy rates will be reset to cover the cost of delivering phytosanitary certification only.

Have your say

MPI is seeking feedback from exporters, industry stakeholders, and interested parties on which cost recovery option you prefer and any other issues MPI should consider in addressing the current phytosanitary certification account deficit.

Your input will help shape the final decisions.

Consultation document

Proposed updates to MPI’s cost recovery for plant and forestry export certification [PDF, 1.3 MB]

Making your submission

Submissions are open until 5pm on 31 October 2025.

You can submit your feedback online or by email.

Online

Complete the submission form – SurveyMonkey

Email

Send your comments to plantexports@mpi.govt.nz

To help you give your feedback, use our submission template [DOCX, 79 KB]

