Commemorating 160th anniversary of The Battle of Te Tarata Pā

Source: New Zealand Government

The Battle of Te Tarata Pā reminds us of the extraordinary courage, determination and resilience of our tūpuna in a time of conflict and change, Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka says.

Minister Potaka joined Te Whakatōhea and Ngāti Ira in Ōpōtiki today to commemorate the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Te Tarata Pā — a site of enduring significance.

He acknowledged the significance of the battle to Te Whakatōhea, paying tribute to the tūpuna who stood in defence of their whenua and the whānau who carry their legacy today.

“Today we gather to honour those who came before us, to acknowledge their sacrifices, and to ensure that their stories are remembered by future generations.

“Commemorations such as Te Tarata play a vital role in strengthening collective memory, cultural identity, and the intergenerational passing down of kōrero tuku iho.

“These commemorations are not just about looking back – they are about coming together as Iwi, hapū, and communities to strengthen our connections, and to reaffirm our shared commitment to the future.”

He also acknowledged the leadership of Iwi and local communities in ensuring the commemoration was observed with mana and dignity.

“The Crown’s presence here today is part of an ongoing journey of understanding, respect, partnership, and honouring the enduring spirit of our people.”

Te whakamaharatanga i te huritau 160 o Te Pakanga o Te Tarata

Ko tā Te Pakanga o Te Tarata he whakamahara i a tātou ki te māia, te manawanui, me te manawaroa nui whakaharahara o ō tātou tūpuna i te wā o te tautohe me te hurihuri o te ao, e kī ana te Minita Whanaketanga Māori Tama Potaka.

I tū ngātahi a Minita Potaka ki te taha o Te Whakatōhea, o Ngāti Ira i Ōpōtiki i te rangi nei ki te whakamahara i te huritau 160 o Te Pā o Te Tarata — he wāhi tino whakahirahira tūroa ake nei.

I mihia e ia te tino whakahirahira o te pakanga ki te iwi o Te Whakatōhea, ka whakanuia hoki e ia ngā tūpuna i tū ki te mura o te ahi hei kaupare hoariri i tō rātou whenua, me te rere tonu o āna kupu whakamiha ki ngā whānau kei te hāpai tonu i ngā kōrero tuku iho o rātou mā i tēnei rā.

“I te rangi nei kua karahuihui mai tātou ki te whakahōnore i te hunga i takahi i te whenua i mua i a tātou, hei whakamihi i te nui o ā rātou whakapaunga, me te mātua whakarite ka maumahara tonu ō rātou kōrero, kei wareware e ngā whakatipuranga e whai ake nei.

“He wāhi nui tō ngā whakamaharatanga pēnā i a Te Tarata i te whakapakaritanga ake o te pūmahara ngātahi, o te tuakiri ā-ahurea, oti rā, me te whāngaitanga o ngā kōrero tuku iho heke, heke ki ngā whakatipuranga e haere ake nei.

“Ehara i te mea he tirotiro whakamuri noa iho te take o ēnei whakamaharatanga – he huihuinga Iwi, he huihuinga hapū, hapori anō hoki te take hei whakapakari i ō tātou hononga, he whakaū anō hoki i tō tātou paihere ngātahi ki ngā rā o te ānamata e tū ake nei.”

I mihia anōtia e ia ngā rangatira o ngā Iwi me ngā hapori o te rohe i tā rātou mātua whai kia whakanuia te whakamaharatanga i runga i te mana me te rangatira e tika ana.

“Ko te mahi a te Karauna i konei i te rangi nei ko tētahi hīkoi haere tonu o te māramatanga, o te whakaute, o te pātuinga, me te whakahōnore hoki i te wairua tū tonu, tū tonu o tō tātou iwi.”

MIL OSI