Update on fatal fire, Bucklands Beach

An investigation continues into a fatal fire in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Va’aelua, Counties Manukau CIB, says the Police investigation remains in the early stages.

“The cause of the fire has not been determined and we are working with fire investigators as part of those enquiries,” he says.

“A scene examination is continuing today at the Murvale Drive property.”

Detective Inspector Va’aelua says the two deceased were removed from the property last night.

“Post-mortem examinations are underway today, and we expect formal identification procedures to get underway in due course.”

The two occupants injured in the fire are still recovering from their burns. One has been discharged and the other remains in hospital in a stable condition.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the whānau of the deceased at this difficult time,” Detective Inspector Va’aelua says.

