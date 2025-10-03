“MUAYTHAI Power for All in Malaysia” Achieves Outstanding Success Reinforcing Thai Soft Power and Driving Muaythai onto the Global Stage

Source: Media Outreach

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 October 2025 – The Professional Boxing Association of Thailand, in collaboration with the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) and the National Sports Development Fund (NSDF), continues to advance Thailand’s national Soft Power strategy through the program “MUAYTHAI Power for All in Malaysia,” held from 25th –30th September 2025 in Kuala Lumpur. The initiative aimed to promote Muaythai internationally, raise global awareness, reaffirm Muaythai as Thailand’s cultural heritage, and pave the way for its recognition as an Olympic sport in the future.

This project aligns with the Thai government’s policy of strengthening the Soft Power industry, particularly Muaythai, which is recognized as a unique martial art passed down through generations. Beyond being a sport, Muaythai has the potential to expand into the creative economy through tourism, sports, and culture. International promotion is therefore an essential mechanism to increase global popularity and recognition.

The program received a warm welcome from the Malaysian public, including youth athletes, students, and sports enthusiasts, who actively participated throughout the event. This reflects the universal charm of Muaythai in reaching diverse audiences and fostering broad participation. Activities were designed to highlight Muaythai’s sporting and cultural values, including:

Wai Khru Performance – showcasing the ritualistic art and heritage of Muaythai.

– showcasing the ritualistic art and heritage of Muaythai. Muaythai Workshop – teaching hand wrapping, basic moves, and Wai Khru to let participants experience Muaythai up close.

– teaching hand wrapping, basic moves, and Wai Khru to let participants experience Muaythai up close. Coach & Referee Seminar – providing knowledge on competition management in line with IOC standards .

– providing knowledge on competition management in line with . Academic Talk & Panel Discussion – on the theme “Muaythai as Cultural Heritage & Soft Power,” featuring Thai and Malaysian experts.

Beyond public engagement, the project created a platform for building understanding and acceptance of Muaythai among Asian sports leaders and representatives of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). It represents a significant step forward toward Muaythai’s recognition as an official Olympic discipline. At the same time, it strengthened bilateral cooperation between Thailand and Malaysia to ensure sustainable development of the sport.

Mr. Somchart Charernwatcharawit, President of the Professional Boxing Association of Thailand, emphasized: “Muaythai is not only a sport but also a form of Soft Power that connects culture, economy, and international friendship. Through ‘MUAYTHAI Power for All in Malaysia,’ we reaffirm our commitment to promoting Muaythai globally and advancing it toward Olympic recognition. This project marks an important milestone reflecting the strength of Muaythai as Thailand’s Soft Power—not only sharing our culture with the world but also generating income, cooperation, and long-term reputation for the nation.”

