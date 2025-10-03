Auckland Museum – Dive into the world of Sharks at Auckland Museum this Summer

Source: Auckland Museum

Sharks is set to take centre stage at Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum this Summer, opening Wednesday 10 December 2025.

Sharks invites families, students and enthusiasts into a world dominated by members of the shark family to explore their genetic diversity, territories, interactions and significance to ocean ecosystems.

Created by the Australian Museum, this acclaimed exhibition invites visitors to explore the often misunderstood but fascinating world of sharks. Highlighting the very latest science alongside cultural perspectives, Sharks reveals the diversity of these ancient fishes.

Visitors will encounter nine life-sized scientifically accurate models, including the now extinct 270-million-year-old Helicoprion (also known as the Buzzsaw Shark); the Hammerhead Shark, known for its unique head shape and 360-degree vision; and the Great White Shark, one of the most famous (and feared) species of shark. Other life-sized sharks on display are the Tiger Shark, Greynurse Shark, Prickly Dogfish, Epaulette Shark and Frill Shark.

The exhibition features hands-on learning through artefacts and tactile displays, which include a megalodon jaw and a Great White tooth. Immersive and interactive experiences allow visitors to navigate through a shark body via a 3D interactive scan, adapt a shark to survive in changing environments, and see the world in 360-degrees through the eyes of a Hammerhead. State-of-the-art projections and a specially designed ‘oceanarium’ bring sharks to life as they swim virtually through their ocean habitats.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), a quarter of the world’s sharks are threatened with extinction. This exhibition presents the very latest information on conservation, sharks’ impact on oceans, and efforts to protect sharks. Shark safety is also highlighted, enabling visitors to make informed choices when entering marine environments – the natural domain of sharks.

Clinton Duffy, Curator of Marine Biology at Auckland Museum, and shark expert, says, “Sharks are one of the most misunderstood animals on the planet. Most people can name a couple of sharks, such as the Great White Shark, Tiger Shark, Hammerhead or Bronze Whaler. But sharks are a really diverse group, with over 500 species, ranging in size from the tiny cigar shark to the Whale Shark, the largest fish in the ocean.”

“Sharks have so much to tell us about evolution, ocean ecosystems, and our natural world,” says Duffy.

David Reeves, Tumu Whakarae Chief Executive at Auckland Museum, says, “Sharks are among the most fascinating animals in our world, and we’re thrilled to bring this acclaimed exhibition from the Australian Museum in Sydney to us in Auckland, just in time for summer.”

“Sharks hold a particular place in popular mythology, sometimes unfairly portrayed, so this exhibition is an opportunity for visitors to get up close to appreciate their beauty and diversity. Visitors can learn about the vital role sharks play in our oceans, and we hope they’ll come away with a deeper understanding of our marine environment,” says Reeves.

Sharks comes exclusively to Auckland Museum and opens Wednesday 10 December 2025 until Monday 27 April 2026. Tickets are on sale from Thursday 6 November 2025.

Auckland Museum Membership and Mini-Membership (for ages 5-15) provides unlimited free entry to Sharks, discounted event tickets and exclusive Member-only events. Find out more at: aucklandmuseum.com/membership.

