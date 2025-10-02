Two people charged after burglary in Hamilton

Source: New Zealand Police

Two people have been arrested after a burglary in Hamilton City this morning, one of whom is facing over 40 charges in court.

At around 8:20 this morning, Police were called to the burglary on Moreland Avenue after someone witnessed their home being broken into through their CCTV stream.

Police responded however, the alleged offenders had already fled the scene in two vehicles, including one that was previously reported stolen.

One of the vehicles was soon spotted and stopped by Police in Fairfield, and two of the occupants of the vehicle have been arrested in relation to the burglary, one of the offenders attempted to flee on foot but was chased and apprehended. The driver of the car fled the scene in the vehicle and has not yet been located.

A 27-year-old charged with burglary is also facing over 40 other charges unrelated to today’s events and is due to appear in Hamilton District Court on 8 October. A 30-year-old is charged with burglary and breach of bail and is due to appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

Senior Sergeant Leo Belay says this was a great catch and he’d like to thank the officers involved for their great work.

“Our community deserves to feel safe in their homes and our officers are deeply committed to that,”

“This is more than just an arrest; it’s about preventing people and families from becoming victims and ensuring that those who break the law are swiftly held accountable.” he says.

Police have identified the outstanding offender and continue to make enquiries to locate him.

If you witness any suspicious behaviour please contact Police on 111 if it is happening now, or 105 if it is after the fact.

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre.

MIL OSI