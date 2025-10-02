Three in custody following operation to locate burglars

Source: New Zealand Police

Christchurch Police have arrested three 14-year-old youths as a result of an operation to target suspects of a string of commercial burglaries across the city.

In addition to the burglaries, the offenders were wanted in relation to numerous instances of dangerous driving and the theft of vehicles over the last couple of days.

Superintendent Lane Todd says that Police use various methods to track and trace suspects.

“We investigate repeat offenders every day and had a strong lead in pinpointing a vehicle these suspects were using,”

“We’ve deployed the services of a helicopter for air support and surveillance, which proved vital in successfully locating the vehicle of interest.”

Dog units were also deployed.

Unfortunately, one of the Police dog vehicles supporting the operation was involved in a crash with a private vehicle this morning.

There were no injuries, and the matter is being investigated separately.

“Police have been very concerned with the behaviour of this group of youths over recent days,” says Superintendent Todd.

“They have shown a total disregard to the safety of road users and Police staff and we are pleased that they have been arrested safely.”

As always, Police encourage the public to call 111 if they witness unlawful activity and contact us on 105 if it’s after the fact.

