Police seek vehicle of interest following Raumanga arson

Source: New Zealand Police

Northland Police investigating a suspicious fire in Raumanga last week are appealing to the public for information about a vehicle seen in the area.

Police were called to the address on Raumanga Valley Road at about 6.20am on Wednesday 24 September.

Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer, Whangārei CIB, says witnesses described seeing a white vehicle around the time of the fire.

“We are interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen a white car, similar to the one in these pictures, in the Raumanga Valley Road area between 5.30am and 6.15am on Wednesday.

“This vehicle may have been parked up in that area for a period of time prior to the fire starting, or been seen driving away shortly after.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Pilmer says the investigation team is working hard to piece together the events leading up to and following the arson.

“Please contact us if you are familiar this car, or believe you have CCTV or dashcam footage.

“If you saw a vehicle matching this image, please get in touch because even the smallest piece of information could be valuable to the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to update Police online now or call 105, using the reference number 250924/3224.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

